Best Stanley Cup Final Prop Bets For Panthers vs. Oilers Game 4 (It's Now or Never for Leon Draisaitl)
By Nate Duffett
Time is running out for the Edmonton Oilers. They made a valiant attempt at a comeback in Game 3 but came up short with a 4-3 loss. The Oilers must solve their defensive shortcomings to end this series, but the personnel issue is too big to overcome. The Oilers could give their fans one more home win before heading to Florida for Game 5, but it's hard to bet against the Panthers' juggernaut.
Can the Oilers offense break through for the first time this series and extend it? Or will the Panthers take care of business and end their reign of terror on the rest of the NHL during the 2024 playoffs?
Here's how I would attack Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final from a prop perspective.
Stanley Cup Finals Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Oilers Game 4
- Leon Draisaitl Anytime Goal Scorer (+140)
- Carter Verhaeghe UNDER 2.5 Shots on Goal (+120)
- Evan Bouchard OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-185)
Leon Draisaitl Anytime Goal Scorer (+140)
It will be a long offseason for Leon Draisaitl if he doesn't contribute in Game 4. The Oilers superstar has zero points in the first three games, and a pointless Stanley Cup Final will not go over well in Oil Country.
It's now or never for Draisaitl and the Oilers. Connor McDavid cannot beat this Panthers team alone, and he needs Draisaitl to show up in a big way on Saturday night. If he doesn't, they will sit and watch as Aleksander Barkov lifts the Stanley Cup over his head.
Carter Verhaeghe UNDER 2.5 Shots on Goal (+120)
We will find out when the series is over, but there's a chance that Verhaeghe is dealing with an injury. He played 20+ minutes for most of the postseason and did it again in Game 1 when he scored to cash our Anytime Goal Scorer bet. He has no points since and played just 33 minutes combined in Games 2 and 3.
Verhaeghe had just two shots over the final two games of the Rangers series, and other than the goal in Game 1, he has been held pointless in this series with just seven shots. The shots on goal total has gone under in four of his last five games.
Evan Bouchard OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-185)
The Panthers have been shutting down the Oilers' attack all series until their attempt at a comeback in the third period of Game 3. The Oilers' forwards have been non-existent for most of the series, which caused Evan Bouchard to shoulder more of a load.
Bouchard has 12 shots through the series' first three games and will be in a good position to add to those totals in Game 4. The Panthers clog up the middle of the defensive zone, which leaves Bouchard open at the point to fire some shots on goal. If the Oilers get a couple of powerplays in this game, Bouchard should easily hit this total.
