Best Stanley Cup Final Prop Bets For Panthers vs. Oilers Game 6 (Connor McDavid Is On A Record Pace)
By Nate Duffett
Connor McDavid made good on his promise to drag this series back to Alberta for Game 6. He had another four-point outing in the Edmonton Oilers' 5-3 victory over the Florida Panthers.
The Oilers have all the momentum, and the Panthers look shaken for the first time in this playoff run. The fourth win is always the hardest, and the Panthers are learning that in this series.
Here's how I would attack Game 6 from a prop perspective.
Stanley Cup Finals Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Oilers Game 6
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Connor McDavid OVER 1.5 Points (-135)
- Leon Draisaitl Anytime Goal Scorer (+160)
- Matthew Tkachuk OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-166)
Connor McDavid OVER 1.5 Points (-135)
It's hard to believe that a player can have less than even odds to record 2+ points and offer value, but that's the case for McDavid. It seems like he is prepared to put the team on his back and drag them to a Stanley Cup, and I can't see that stopping in this game.
McDavid has three goals and seven assists over his last three games and could break Wayne Gretzky's "unbreakable" playoff points record. He is five points off the record and is on pace to eclipse it if the Oilers can push it to a Game 7.
The story is there to be written, Connor McDavid breaks Wayne Gretzky's record in Game 7 to win the Oilers their first Stanley Cup since 1990 and Canada's first since 1993.
Leon Draisaitl Anytime Goal Scorer (+160)
Draisaitl's last goal came in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. He has one goal over his previous 11 games and just five points. It's unbelievable that the Oilers are still in a position to win the Cup with this kind of play from their second superstar, but it can't continue in this game.
Draisaitl needs to shake off whatever he's dealing with and help bring the Oilers to a Game 7. If not, I'm unsure if McDavid can do it all by himself again.
Draisaitl has had his chances for a patented backdoor one-timer on the powerplay in this series, so let's see him get one in this game off a McDavid pass to help cash two of our bets.
Matthew Tkachuk OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-166)
Tkachuk had his best game of the series in Game 5, recording a goal and an assist. It was his first goal since Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals and his sixth of the playoffs.
It's too risky to bet him to score again, but i expect him to make an impact as he tries to will the team to that elusive 16th victory. He has 14 shots over his last four games and hit the over in three.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
