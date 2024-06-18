Best Stanley Cup Final Prop Bets For Oilers vs. Panthers Game 5 (Carter Verhaeghe Needs To Step Up)
By Nate Duffett
The Edmonton Oilers shocked the Florida Panthers on Saturday night, dominating them with an 8-1 win to extend the series to five games. We've seen this script before, with a team down 3-0 getting a lopsided Game 4 victory before bowing out with a gentleman's sweep.
The Oilers have tons of momentum going into this game, but the Panthers have a chance to get back home and settle down to win the Stanley Cup in front of their home fans. If not, the Oilers returning home to force Game 7 could make for some tremendous theatre.
Here's how I would attack Game 5 from a prop perspective.
Stanley Cup Finals Prop Bets for Oilers vs. Panthers Game 5
- Carter Verhaeghe Anytime Goal Scorer
- Evan Bouchard Over 2.5 Shots on Goal
- Evan Rodrigues OVER 1.5 Shots on Goal
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Carter Verhaeghe Anytime Goal Scorer
Carter Verhaeghe has been dreadful since opening the scoring in this series in Game 1. He has no points since then and is a -3 in back-to-back games, which wasn't easy to do in Game 3 when the Panthers won 4-3.
Verhaeghe was a star for the Panthers during the regular season against the Oilers. He had three goals and two assists over two games, with eight shots.
He may not be getting on the scoresheet, but he still has 11 shots over the series' first four games. If the Panthers spurn the Oilers' comeback hopes and win the Stanley Cup, they'll need the help of Verhaeghe, one of two Panthers with a Stanley Cup on their resume.
Evan Bouchard Over 2.5 Shots on Goal
Evan Bouchard was held without a shot for the first time in Game 4, a crazy stat considering they won 8-1. It wasn't for a lack of opportunities, as he had many shots miss the net or get blocked on the way through.
I expect the Panthers to bring a lead into the third period of this game in front of their home fans, which means the Oilers will need to pile on the pressure to find the equalizer. Bouchard will play half the third period, emptying the tank as the Oilers' best offensive defenseman.
Bouchard had six shots in Game 3 when the game followed that script of the Oilers piling on the pressure to find a tying goal, and he'll have a high total again if it happens in this game.
Evan Rodrigues OVER 1.5 Shots on Goal
Rodrigues started this series on fire, recording three goals over the first two games. He isn't a high-volume shooter, but the Oilers' emphasis on some of the Panthers' better players has freed Rodrigues up in this series.
He will be a catalyst if the Panthers win the Stanley Cup tonight, and Paul Maurice will rely on him to play big minutes if he looks like one of their better players again.
Rodrigues has hit this number in three straight games, and i expect him to do it again in Game 5.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
