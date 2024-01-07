Best Sunday Night Football Same-Game Parlay for Bills vs. Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins will face off in the final game of the 2023 NFL regular season with the AFC East on the line.
With it being the final game of the season, let's have some fun and sprinkle on a Same Game Parlay. If you're looking for one to bet on, you've come to the right place.
Bills vs. Dolphins Same Game Parlay
- Bills moneyline
- Alternate total UNDER 51.5
- Josh Allen 250+ passing yards
- Tua Tagovailoa UNDER 262.5 passing yards
- Stefon Diggs anytime TD
Bills moneyline
The Bills are rightful three-point favorites in this game, but instead of worrying about the point spread for the sake of the parlay, I'm going to take the moneyline and just root for them to win outright. The Bills have already handled the Dolphins earlier this season and now Miami is dealing with key injuries to Raheem Mostert and Jaylen Waddle.
The Bills might be the hottest team in the NFL and I think that continues in Miami tonight.
Alternate total UNDER 51.5
If you read this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", then you know that I love the UNDER in this game. The total has moved down from 50 at the start of the week to 48.5 on Sunday, so we're going to buy a few points and take it back up to 51.5.
Both defenses have trended in the right direction in the second half of the season and now with the Dolphins dealing with plenty of offensive injuries, I expect this to be a defensive battle from start to finish.
Josh Allen 250+ passing yards
Josh Allen had one of his best games of the year back in Week 4 against the Dolphins, throwing for 320 yards and four touchdowns while only having four incompletions. I see no reason why he can't have another similar performance against this Dolphins secondary in a must-win game for the Bills.
The Dolphins have given up 6.4 yards per pass attempt this season, which ranks 15th in the NFL.
Tua Tagovailoa UNDER 262.5 passing yards
The Bills have had one of the best secondaries in the NFL in the second half of the season. Since Week 10, they're third in the NFL in opponent dropback EPA and 10th in opponent dropback success rate. For the year as a whole, they're sixth in opponent yards per pass attempt giving up just 6.0 yards per pass.
Tua Tagovailoa could be in for a long day, especially with Jaylen Waddle expected to be sidelined with an injury. I'll take the UNDER on his passing yards total.
Stefon Diggs anytime TD
Stefon Diggs has had a quiet second half of the season, but even when he's not putting up big numbers, he hasn't hauled in fewer than four catches since Week 10 against the Broncos. Now, he gets to face a Dolphins team that he torched for six receptions and 120 yards and three touchdowns back in Week 4.
Expect a massive bounce back game for Diggs tonight with the AFC East on the line, which will include a touchdown.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
