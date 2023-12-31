Best Sunday Night Football Same-Game Parlay for Packers vs. Vikings
With no Monday Night Football to watch and bet on in Week 17, the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings will wrap up action on Sunday Night Football.
If you want to find out my best bet for the game, you can read about it in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets".
If you want to have some fun with Sunday's finale, then let's cook up a Same Game Parlay for us to toss a few dollars on.
Packers vs. Vikings Same Game Parlay
- Vikings moneyline
- Jaren Hall OVER 28.5 rushing yards
- Jordan Love UNDER 22.5 completions
- KJ Osborn anytime touchdown
Vikings moneyline
If you read this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", you know that I like the Vikings to win this game. The Green Bay Packers have played some atrocious football lately. In fact, over their last three games, they're dead last in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at -1.4. That should be concerning for a team that's doing its best to make the playoffs.
So, we're going to fade them and make the Vikings moneyline the first leg of our parlay.
Jaren Hall OVER 28.5 rushing yards
People forget that Jaren Hall is a rushing quarterback. In his extremely limited appearances this season, he already has four rushes including one against the Falcons that was inches away from a touchdown. I don't believe the market has properly adjusted for how often he likes to take off with his legs, therefore there could be some nice value on him rush for at least 29 yards against the Packers.
Jordan Love UNDER 22.5 completions
Jordan Love has had a great season in terms of overall passing yards and touchdowns, but he's had some real issues when it comes to completions. His completion percentage of 62.5% ranks just 23rd in the NFL. So, we're going to add in the UNDER on his completions of 22.5 for this parlay.
KJ Osborn anytime touchdown
KJ Osborn was scored three touchdowns on the season and I expect that number to increase to four against the Packers on Sunday night. He's fourth on the team in receiving yards with 531 and with Jordan Addison questionable and TJ Hockenson on the IR, Osborn could be in a great spot to have a huge game. We're going to boost our parlay by wrapping it up an anytime Osborn touchdown.
