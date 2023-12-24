Best Sunday Night Football Same-Game Parlay for Patriots vs. Broncos
A same game parlay to bet on for the NFL Week 16 edition on Sunday Night Football on Christmas Eve between the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos.
If you're like me, you're going to use tonight's game between the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos as background entertainment while you finish wrapping your Christmas gifts.
And, like me, you're probably going to want to bet place a bet or two on the game to make it more exciting, especially considering it's a meeting between one of the worst teams in the league and a team that's going to struggle to make the playoffs.
So, let's place a bet on a same-game parlay and see if we can't win some money.
Patriots vs. Broncos Same Game Parlay
- Patriots +7.5
- Courtland Sutton 5+ receptions
- Javonte Williams UNDER 53.5 rushing yards
- Ezekiel Elliott Anytime TD
Parlay odds: +805
Patriots +7.5
If you read this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", you'd know that I like the Patriots to win this game outright and they're my upset pick of the week, but for the sake of the parlay, I'll go ahead and take the 7.5 points.
The Patriots defense is going to be the difference maker in this one, specifically their ability to completely shut down the run game. The Broncos don't play the type of offense that typically is going to blow a team out, instead, they try to take care of the football and grind out a win. For that reason, I'm fairly confident this game can stay within a touchdown.
Courtland Sutton 5+ receptions
I think the Broncos are going to struggle to get much going on the ground in this one which will result in them having to look to the air for their offense. Courtland Sutton is coming off a game where he hauled in five receptions for 71 yards and he's proven to be their best offensive weapon this season.
I think he's in for another big performance on Sunday night.
Javonte Williams UNDER 53.5 rushing yards
The Patriots lead the NFL opponent EPA per rush, opponent rush success rate, and opponent yards per carry. They have been objectively the best run defense in the NFL this season by nearly every metric. That means Javonte Williams could be in for a long night.
Williams is averaging 3.7 yards per carry and 52.1 rushing yards per game this season, so even if he just hits his season average than we're going to cash this bet.
Ezekiel Elliott Anytime TD
No team gives up more yards per carry than the Denver Broncos, who allow 5.2 yards per rush. They also give up 1.0 rushing touchdowns per game, which means Ezekiel Elliott is in a great spot to not just have a great game, but to score a touchdown as well.
Let's remember that Zeke has started to play a big role in the passing attack of the Patriots as well, hauling in 4+ receptions in three-straight games while also scoring a receiving touchdown against the Patriots two weeks ago.
