Best Super Bowl 58 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (George Kittle Wins TE Battle, Longshot Pick)
Breaking down the best bets for players to find the end zone in the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.
For the final time this season, BetSided's Iain MacMillan and Peter Dewey are here to deliver their favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks for the games in the NFL.
Super Bowl 58 brings a terrific matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, but it also features two elite defenses -- No. 2 and No. 3 in points allowed -- this season.
How does that alter who we pick to find the end zone and etch their name in Super Bowl history?
MacMillan is looking at one of the star tight ends in this game (George Kittle and Travis Kelce) while Dewey thinks there is a longshot worth betting on to make an impact. Let's break down the picks!
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Super Bowl 2024
George Kittle anytime touchdown scorer
George Kittle hauled in six receiving touchdowns in the regular season and then added on in the postseason, scoring against the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round.
One of the most interesting storylines in this game is that it's a battle between two of the best tight ends in the league and I think both of them are going to play a pivotal role on Sunday.
One of the ways the 49ers can move the ball through the air against this stout Chiefs secondary is by finding mismatches with Kittle, who is near impossible to cover with his size and speed.
I think this is a great price to bet on him finding the end zone. -- Iain MacMillan
Marquez Valdes-Scantling anytime touchdown scorer
How nice would it be to end the season with a bang?
Marquez Valdes-Scantling had just one touchdown catch in the regular season, struggling mightily with drops all season. However, he came up with a clutch catch to ice a playoff game, and he's made two receptions of our 30 yards in the postseason.
That bodes well for his chances of breaking a long score against the 49ers this week.
Detroit Lions speedster -- and No. 2/3 receiver -- Jameson Williams scored twice on big plays in the NFC Championship Game, and I think MVS could be the beneficiary of the 49ers focusing on Kelce and Rashee Rice on Sunday.
MVS is starting to gain more trust from Mahomes, and he played a season-high 83 percent (!!) of the snaps for Kansas City in the AFC title game.
A threat to score on any play since he's a deep-ball threat, MVS is worth at dart throw at +600 odds.
