Best Super Bowl 58 Bets Today: 49ers vs. Chiefs Picks (Bet on San Francisco)
Breaking down the two best bets to wager on for today's Super Bowl 58 between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.
Super Bowl Sunday is finally here! After two long weeks, we are now just hours away from opening kick off at the big game.
We will soon find out if Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will win their second-straight Super Bowl or if Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers will knock off the defending champs.
If you haven't placed your bets yet, be sure to do so now! In this article, I'm going to break down my favorite spread and total bets just for you.
Super Bowl Best Bets
- 49ers -1.5 vs. Chiefs
- 49ers vs. Chiefs 2nd half UNDER
Best Super Bowl Spread Bet
For the full game spread, I'm going to back the 49ers to get the job done. For the majority of the season, the 49ers were clearly one of the best teams in the NFL and many regarded them as the No. 1 squad. Now, just because a few playoff games have gone the Chiefs' way, many people are disregarding the 49ers. I won't be one of those people.
Remember that the 49ers have the best weapon to attack the Chiefs' defensive weakness. Kansas City has allowed teams to run the ball against them all season, ranking 25th in opponent yards per carry, 28th in opponent rush EPA, and 23rd in opponent rush success rate.
Now, the 49ers have a chance to sick Christian McCaffrey on them. He may just drag this team to victory.
Is it concerning that they'll face this era's version of the GOAT in Patrick Mahomes? Yes. Is how the 49ers have come out in the first half in each of their two playoff games something to worry about? Yes.
With that being said, the 49ers have been the best team in the NFL this season but yet are only 1.5-point favorites. We need to base our evaluation on a full season of games, not just the latest two.
I'll bet on the 49ers to get their revenge and win the franchise's first Super Bowl since 1994.
Pick: 49ers -1.5
Best Super Bowl Total Bet
For my favorite total bet, we're going to focus solely on the second half of the game.
The second half UNDER has gone 18-2 in Chiefs' games this season, the best mark in the NFL. They've also allowed just 10 combined points in the second half in their three playoff games.
It's not just the Chiefs' defense stepping it up in the second half that has led to this, but their offense hasn't been as good in the second half either. The Chiefs score an average of 14.5 points per game in the first half, but just 7.6 points per game in the second half for a difference of 6.9 points.
Defensively, the Chiefs allow 10 points per game in the 1st half but just 6.8 points per game in the second half for a point difference of 3.2 points.
The same can be said for the 49ers. It's not to the same extent, but the 49ers are also averaging more points in the second half while allowing fewer defensively.
So, for those reasons, the second half UNDER is the obvious bet to make in the Super Bowl.
Pick: 2nd half UNDER 23.5
