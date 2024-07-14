Betsided

Best Tennis Betting Trends for Monday, July 15

Struff looks to continue his success against Spanish opponents against Ramos-Vinolas on Monday.

By Thom Cunningham

Jan-Lennard Struff returns to Jannik Sinner.
Jan-Lennard Struff returns to Jannik Sinner. / Taya Gray/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY
facebooktwitterreddit

We're all done with Wimbledon but the tennis action doesn't stop, as we have a fresh batch of events beginning this week!

Check out the tennis betting trends for tennis matches scheduled on Monday, July 15, 2024 listed below.

Weekly Tennis Tournaments

  • ATP Hamburg (500)
  • ATP Gstaad (250)
  • ATP Bastad (250)
  • ATP Newport (250)
  • WTA Palermo (250)
  • WTA Budapest (250)

Implied Probability Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

ATP Hamburg Tennis Betting Trends

Tournament Stats (entering day): TBD

Flavio Cobolli vs. Daniel Altmaier Match Trends

  • Daniel Altmaier has lost five of seven matches and is the underdog, given a 47.6% chance to beat Flavio Cobolli.
  • Flavio Cobolli has seen the underdog cover the spread in 10 straight matches. Daniel Altmaier is the underdog given a 53.5% chance to cover +1.5-games.
  • Flavio Cobolli has gone Over in nine of 10 matches.

Soonwoo Kwon vs. Maximilian Marterer Match Trends

  • Maximilian Marterer has lost 10 straight matches when facing a younger opponent. He is the favorite despite this, given a 61.9% chance to beat Soonwoo Kwon.
  • Maximilian Marterer has failed to cover the spread in nine of 10 matches when facing a younger opponent. He faces Soonwoo Kwon with a 52.4% chance to cover -2.5-games.
  • Maximilian Marterer has gone Under in nine of 12 matches.

Laslo Djere vs. Zizou Bergs Match Trends

  • Laslo Djere has lost six straight matches and is the underdog, given a 49.5% chance to beat Zizou Bergs.
  • Zizou Bergs has covered the spread in six straight matches when facing an older opponent and faces Laslo Djere with a 54.5% chance to cover -0.5-games.
  • Laslo Djere has gone Over in four straight completed matches.

Francisco Cerundolo vs. Henri Squire Match Trends

  • Francisco Cerundolo has won the 1S in five straight completed matches when facing a German opponent. He faces Henri Squire as the favorite, given a 68.3% chance to win the 1S.
  • Francisco Cerundolo has failed to cover the spread in three straight matches. He faces Henri Squire given a 56.5% chance to cover -4.5-games.
  • Henri Squire has gone Over in three of four matches.

Rudolf Molleker vs. Alexander Shevchenko Match Trends

  • Rudolf Mollejer has lost four of five matches and is the underdog, given a 43.5% chance to beat Alexander Shevchenko.
  • Alexander Shevchenko has failed to cover the spread in eight of nine completed matches as the favorite. He is the favorite against Rudolf Molleker given a 49.5% chance to cover -2.5-games.
  • Alexander Shevchenko has gone Over in three of five matches.

Pedro Martinez vs. Matteo Arnaldi Match Trends

  • Pedro Martinez has lost seven of eight matches and is the underdog against Matteo Arnaldi, given a 35.1% chance to win.
  • Pedro Martinez has failed to cover the spread in eight straight matches and faces Matteo Arnaldi given a 51.5% chance to cover +3.5-games.
  • Matteo Arnaldi has gone Over in four straight matches.

ATP Gstaad Tennis Betting Trends

Tournament Stats (entering day): TBD

Leandro Riedi vs. Gregoire Barrere Match Trends

  • Gregoire Barrere has seen the underdog win three of five matches. He is the underdog against Leandro Riedi given a 41.7% chance to win.
  • Leandro Riedi has failed to cover the spread in four of five matches and faces Gregoire Barrere given a 49.5% chance to cover -2.5-games.
  • Gregoire Barrere has gone Under in five of six matches. 

Jan Lennard Struff vs. Albert Ramos Vinolas Match Trends

  • Jan Lennard Struff has won six straight matches when facing an opponent 30 years old or older on clay. He is the favorite against Albert Ramos Vinolas given an 87% chance to win.
  • Jan Lennard Struff has covered the spread in six straight matches when facing a Spaniard opponent. He faces Albert Ramos Vinolas given a 54.5% chance to cover -4.5-games.
  • Albert Ramos Vinolas has gone Under in six straight matches.

Vit Kopriva vs. Daniel Elahi Galan Match Trends

  • Vit Kopriva has lost seven straight matches and is the underdog, given a 48.8% chance to beat Daniel Elahi Galan.
  • Daniel Elahi Galan has failed to cover the spread in six straight matches. He faces Vit Kopriva given a 49.5% chance to cover -1.5-games.
  • Daniel Elahi Galan has gone Under in three of four matches.

Marc-Andrea Huesler vs. Hamad Medjedovic Match Trends

  • Marc-Andrea Huesler has lost seven straight matches when playing in Switzerland. He is the underdog given a 36.4% chance to beat Hamad Medjedovic.
  • Marc-Andrea Huesler has failed to cover the spread in four straight completed matches when playing in Gstaad. He faces Hamad Medjedovic given a 48.8% chance to cover +2.5-games.
  • Hamad Medjedovic has gone Over in three of four matches.

ATP Bastad Tennis Betting Trends

Tournament Stats (entering day): TBD

Cam Norrie vs. Jozef Kovalik Match Trends

  • Cam Norrie has lost five straight matches when facing a righty and is the favorite, given a 54.5% chance to beat Jozef Kovalik.
  • Cam Norrie has failed to cover the spread in four straight matches when playing on clay. He faces Jozef Kovalik given a 49.5% chance to cover -1.5-games.
  • Cam Norrie has gone Under in three of four matches.

Pavel Kotov vs. Cristian Garin Match Trends

  • Pavel Kotov has seen the underdog win three of four matches when playing in Sweden. Cristian Garin is the underdog with a 47.6% chance to win.
  • Pavel Kotov has seen the underdog cover the spread in six straight matches. Cristian Garin is the underdog given a 53.5% chance to cover +1.5-games.
  • Pavel Kotov has gone Over in five straight matches.

ATP Newport Tennis Betting Trends

Tournament Stats (entering day): TBD

Harold Mayot vs. Aleksandar Kovacevic Match Trends

  • Aleksandar Kovacevic has lost six straight matches and is the underdog against Harold Mayot, given a 41.7% chance to win.
  • Aleksandar Kovacevic has failed to cover the spread in four of five matches and faces Harold Mayot given a 49.5% chance to cover +2.5-games.
  • Harold Mayot has gone Under in six of eight completed matches.

Radu Albot vs. Maxime Cressy Match Trends

  • Radu Albot has lost 11 straight matches when facing a younger opponent on grass and is the underdog, given a 39.2% chance to beat Maxime Cressy.
  • Maxime Cressy has failed to cover the spread in 11 of 12 matches when facing an older opponent and faces Radu Albot given a 48.8% chance to cover -2.5-games.
  • Radu Albot has gone Over in four of six matches.

Constant Lestienne vs. Reilly Opelka Match Trends

  • Constant Lestienne has lost five straight matches when playing on grass but is the favorite despite this, given a 62.3% chance to beat Reilly Opelka.
  • Constant Lestienne has seen the underdog cover the spread in three straight matches. Reilly Opelka is the underdog given a 51.5% chance to cover +1.5-games.
  • Constant Lestienne has gone Over in three straight matches.

Aleksandar Vukic vs. Chak Lam Coleman Wong Match Trends

  • Aleksandar Vukic has lost five of six matches when playing in the United States but is the favorite despite this, given an 84.1% chance to beat Chak Lam Coleman Wong.
  • Chak Lam Coleman Wong has failed to cover the spread in two straight matches and faces Aleksandar Vukic with a 55.6% chance to cover +4.5-games.
  • Aleksandar Vukic has gone Over in eight of 10 matches when playing in the United States.

Zach Svajda vs. Benoit Paire Match Trends

  • Benoit Paire has lost nine straight matches when facing a younger opponent. He is the underdog given a 20% chance to beat Zach Svajda.
  • Benoit Paire has dropped the spread in eight of nine completed matches when playing on grass. He faces Zach Svajda given a 54.5% chance to cover +5.5-games.
  • Benoit Paire has gone Under 2.5 sets in two straight matches.

WTA Budapest Tennis Betting Trends

Tournament Stats (entering day): TBD

Magdalena Frech vs. Elina Avanesyan Match Trends

  • Magdalena Frech has lost eight of nine matches against a younger opponent and is the underdog, given a 47.6% chance to beat Elina Avensyan.
  • Magdalena Frech has failed to cover the spread in three straight matches. She faces Elina Avanesyan with a 49.5% chance to cover +1.5-games.
  • Elina Avanesyan has gone Under 2.5 sets in five of seven completed matches.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Viktoriya Tomova Match Trends

  • Viktoriya Tomova has lost four of five matches when facing an older opponent as the favorite. She is the favorite given a 65.5% chance to beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich.
  • Aliaksandra Sasnovich has failed to cover the spread in five of seven matches and faces Viktoriya Tomova with a 55.6% chance to cover +3.5-games.
  • Aliaksandra Sasnovich has gone Under 2.5 sets in seven straight matches.

Kamilla Rakhimova vs. Anna Karolina Schmiedlova Match Trends

  • Anna Karolina Schmiedlova has lost four straight matches but is the favorite despite this, given a 59.2% chance to beat Kamilla Rakhimova.
  • Anna Karolina Schmiedlova has failed to cover the spread in three straight matches and faces Kamilla Rakhimova given a 53.5% chance to cover -2.5-games.
  • Anna Karolina Schmiedlova has gone Under 2.5 sets in seven of nine completed matches.

Maria Timofeeva vs. Simona Waltert Match Trends

  • Simona Waltert has lost four straight matches and is the underdog, given a 45.5% chance to beat Maria Timofeeva.
  • Maria Timofeeva has failed to cover the spread in four of five matches. She faces Simona Waltert with a 54.5% chance to cover -2.5-games.
  • Maria Timofeeva has gone Under in five straight matches.

Rebeka Masarova vs. Natalia Szabanin Match Trends

  • Rebeka Masarova has lost seven straight matches but is the favorite despite this, given a 92.6% chance to win.
  • Rebeka Masarova has failed to cover the spread in seven straight matches and faces Natalia Szabanin with a 48.8% chance to cover -6.5-games.
  • Rebeka Masarova has gone Under in six of nine matches.

Varvara Gracheva vs. Suzan Lamens Match Trends

  • Suzan Lamens has lost four straight matches when facing a right-handed opponent. She faces Varvara Gracheva as the underdog given a 35.1% chance to win.
  • Varvara Gracheva has covered the spread in five straight matches when facing an older opponent. She faces Suzan Lamens with a 57.4% chance to cover -3.5-games.
  • Varvara Gracheva has gone Under 2.5 sets in four of five matches.

WTA Palermo Tennis Betting Trends

Tournament Stats (entering day): TBD

Anna Blinkova vs. Astra Sharma Match Trends

  • Anna Blinkova has lost four straight matches as the favorite. She is the favorite against Astra Sharma given a 61.9% chance to win.
  • Anna Blinkova has failed to cover the spread in four straight matches when playing as the favorite. She is the favorite against Astra Sharma given a 49.5% chance to cover -2.5-games.
  • Astra Sharma has gone Under in three straight matches.

Irina Camelia Begu vs. Marina Bassols Ribera Match Trends

  • Marina Bassols Ribera has lost the 1S in six straight matches and is the underdog, given a 25% chance to win the 1S against Irina Camelia Begu.
  • Marina Bassols Ribera has failed to cover the spread in seven straight matches and faces Irina Camelia Begu given a 52.4% chance to cover +5.5-games.
  • Irina Camelia Begu has gone Under in six straight matches.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Home/Tennis