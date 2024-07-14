Best Tennis Betting Trends for Monday, July 15
Struff looks to continue his success against Spanish opponents against Ramos-Vinolas on Monday.
We're all done with Wimbledon but the tennis action doesn't stop, as we have a fresh batch of events beginning this week!
Check out the tennis betting trends for tennis matches scheduled on Monday, July 15, 2024 listed below.
Weekly Tennis Tournaments
- ATP Hamburg (500)
- ATP Gstaad (250)
- ATP Bastad (250)
- ATP Newport (250)
- WTA Palermo (250)
- WTA Budapest (250)
Implied Probability Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
ATP Hamburg Tennis Betting Trends
Tournament Stats (entering day): TBD
Flavio Cobolli vs. Daniel Altmaier Match Trends
- Daniel Altmaier has lost five of seven matches and is the underdog, given a 47.6% chance to beat Flavio Cobolli.
- Flavio Cobolli has seen the underdog cover the spread in 10 straight matches. Daniel Altmaier is the underdog given a 53.5% chance to cover +1.5-games.
- Flavio Cobolli has gone Over in nine of 10 matches.
Soonwoo Kwon vs. Maximilian Marterer Match Trends
- Maximilian Marterer has lost 10 straight matches when facing a younger opponent. He is the favorite despite this, given a 61.9% chance to beat Soonwoo Kwon.
- Maximilian Marterer has failed to cover the spread in nine of 10 matches when facing a younger opponent. He faces Soonwoo Kwon with a 52.4% chance to cover -2.5-games.
- Maximilian Marterer has gone Under in nine of 12 matches.
Laslo Djere vs. Zizou Bergs Match Trends
- Laslo Djere has lost six straight matches and is the underdog, given a 49.5% chance to beat Zizou Bergs.
- Zizou Bergs has covered the spread in six straight matches when facing an older opponent and faces Laslo Djere with a 54.5% chance to cover -0.5-games.
- Laslo Djere has gone Over in four straight completed matches.
Francisco Cerundolo vs. Henri Squire Match Trends
- Francisco Cerundolo has won the 1S in five straight completed matches when facing a German opponent. He faces Henri Squire as the favorite, given a 68.3% chance to win the 1S.
- Francisco Cerundolo has failed to cover the spread in three straight matches. He faces Henri Squire given a 56.5% chance to cover -4.5-games.
- Henri Squire has gone Over in three of four matches.
Rudolf Molleker vs. Alexander Shevchenko Match Trends
- Rudolf Mollejer has lost four of five matches and is the underdog, given a 43.5% chance to beat Alexander Shevchenko.
- Alexander Shevchenko has failed to cover the spread in eight of nine completed matches as the favorite. He is the favorite against Rudolf Molleker given a 49.5% chance to cover -2.5-games.
- Alexander Shevchenko has gone Over in three of five matches.
Pedro Martinez vs. Matteo Arnaldi Match Trends
- Pedro Martinez has lost seven of eight matches and is the underdog against Matteo Arnaldi, given a 35.1% chance to win.
- Pedro Martinez has failed to cover the spread in eight straight matches and faces Matteo Arnaldi given a 51.5% chance to cover +3.5-games.
- Matteo Arnaldi has gone Over in four straight matches.
ATP Gstaad Tennis Betting Trends
Tournament Stats (entering day): TBD
Leandro Riedi vs. Gregoire Barrere Match Trends
- Gregoire Barrere has seen the underdog win three of five matches. He is the underdog against Leandro Riedi given a 41.7% chance to win.
- Leandro Riedi has failed to cover the spread in four of five matches and faces Gregoire Barrere given a 49.5% chance to cover -2.5-games.
- Gregoire Barrere has gone Under in five of six matches.
Jan Lennard Struff vs. Albert Ramos Vinolas Match Trends
- Jan Lennard Struff has won six straight matches when facing an opponent 30 years old or older on clay. He is the favorite against Albert Ramos Vinolas given an 87% chance to win.
- Jan Lennard Struff has covered the spread in six straight matches when facing a Spaniard opponent. He faces Albert Ramos Vinolas given a 54.5% chance to cover -4.5-games.
- Albert Ramos Vinolas has gone Under in six straight matches.
Vit Kopriva vs. Daniel Elahi Galan Match Trends
- Vit Kopriva has lost seven straight matches and is the underdog, given a 48.8% chance to beat Daniel Elahi Galan.
- Daniel Elahi Galan has failed to cover the spread in six straight matches. He faces Vit Kopriva given a 49.5% chance to cover -1.5-games.
- Daniel Elahi Galan has gone Under in three of four matches.
Marc-Andrea Huesler vs. Hamad Medjedovic Match Trends
- Marc-Andrea Huesler has lost seven straight matches when playing in Switzerland. He is the underdog given a 36.4% chance to beat Hamad Medjedovic.
- Marc-Andrea Huesler has failed to cover the spread in four straight completed matches when playing in Gstaad. He faces Hamad Medjedovic given a 48.8% chance to cover +2.5-games.
- Hamad Medjedovic has gone Over in three of four matches.
ATP Bastad Tennis Betting Trends
Tournament Stats (entering day): TBD
Cam Norrie vs. Jozef Kovalik Match Trends
- Cam Norrie has lost five straight matches when facing a righty and is the favorite, given a 54.5% chance to beat Jozef Kovalik.
- Cam Norrie has failed to cover the spread in four straight matches when playing on clay. He faces Jozef Kovalik given a 49.5% chance to cover -1.5-games.
- Cam Norrie has gone Under in three of four matches.
Pavel Kotov vs. Cristian Garin Match Trends
- Pavel Kotov has seen the underdog win three of four matches when playing in Sweden. Cristian Garin is the underdog with a 47.6% chance to win.
- Pavel Kotov has seen the underdog cover the spread in six straight matches. Cristian Garin is the underdog given a 53.5% chance to cover +1.5-games.
- Pavel Kotov has gone Over in five straight matches.
ATP Newport Tennis Betting Trends
Tournament Stats (entering day): TBD
Harold Mayot vs. Aleksandar Kovacevic Match Trends
- Aleksandar Kovacevic has lost six straight matches and is the underdog against Harold Mayot, given a 41.7% chance to win.
- Aleksandar Kovacevic has failed to cover the spread in four of five matches and faces Harold Mayot given a 49.5% chance to cover +2.5-games.
- Harold Mayot has gone Under in six of eight completed matches.
Radu Albot vs. Maxime Cressy Match Trends
- Radu Albot has lost 11 straight matches when facing a younger opponent on grass and is the underdog, given a 39.2% chance to beat Maxime Cressy.
- Maxime Cressy has failed to cover the spread in 11 of 12 matches when facing an older opponent and faces Radu Albot given a 48.8% chance to cover -2.5-games.
- Radu Albot has gone Over in four of six matches.
Constant Lestienne vs. Reilly Opelka Match Trends
- Constant Lestienne has lost five straight matches when playing on grass but is the favorite despite this, given a 62.3% chance to beat Reilly Opelka.
- Constant Lestienne has seen the underdog cover the spread in three straight matches. Reilly Opelka is the underdog given a 51.5% chance to cover +1.5-games.
- Constant Lestienne has gone Over in three straight matches.
Aleksandar Vukic vs. Chak Lam Coleman Wong Match Trends
- Aleksandar Vukic has lost five of six matches when playing in the United States but is the favorite despite this, given an 84.1% chance to beat Chak Lam Coleman Wong.
- Chak Lam Coleman Wong has failed to cover the spread in two straight matches and faces Aleksandar Vukic with a 55.6% chance to cover +4.5-games.
- Aleksandar Vukic has gone Over in eight of 10 matches when playing in the United States.
Zach Svajda vs. Benoit Paire Match Trends
- Benoit Paire has lost nine straight matches when facing a younger opponent. He is the underdog given a 20% chance to beat Zach Svajda.
- Benoit Paire has dropped the spread in eight of nine completed matches when playing on grass. He faces Zach Svajda given a 54.5% chance to cover +5.5-games.
- Benoit Paire has gone Under 2.5 sets in two straight matches.
WTA Budapest Tennis Betting Trends
Tournament Stats (entering day): TBD
Magdalena Frech vs. Elina Avanesyan Match Trends
- Magdalena Frech has lost eight of nine matches against a younger opponent and is the underdog, given a 47.6% chance to beat Elina Avensyan.
- Magdalena Frech has failed to cover the spread in three straight matches. She faces Elina Avanesyan with a 49.5% chance to cover +1.5-games.
- Elina Avanesyan has gone Under 2.5 sets in five of seven completed matches.
Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Viktoriya Tomova Match Trends
- Viktoriya Tomova has lost four of five matches when facing an older opponent as the favorite. She is the favorite given a 65.5% chance to beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich.
- Aliaksandra Sasnovich has failed to cover the spread in five of seven matches and faces Viktoriya Tomova with a 55.6% chance to cover +3.5-games.
- Aliaksandra Sasnovich has gone Under 2.5 sets in seven straight matches.
Kamilla Rakhimova vs. Anna Karolina Schmiedlova Match Trends
- Anna Karolina Schmiedlova has lost four straight matches but is the favorite despite this, given a 59.2% chance to beat Kamilla Rakhimova.
- Anna Karolina Schmiedlova has failed to cover the spread in three straight matches and faces Kamilla Rakhimova given a 53.5% chance to cover -2.5-games.
- Anna Karolina Schmiedlova has gone Under 2.5 sets in seven of nine completed matches.
Maria Timofeeva vs. Simona Waltert Match Trends
- Simona Waltert has lost four straight matches and is the underdog, given a 45.5% chance to beat Maria Timofeeva.
- Maria Timofeeva has failed to cover the spread in four of five matches. She faces Simona Waltert with a 54.5% chance to cover -2.5-games.
- Maria Timofeeva has gone Under in five straight matches.
Rebeka Masarova vs. Natalia Szabanin Match Trends
- Rebeka Masarova has lost seven straight matches but is the favorite despite this, given a 92.6% chance to win.
- Rebeka Masarova has failed to cover the spread in seven straight matches and faces Natalia Szabanin with a 48.8% chance to cover -6.5-games.
- Rebeka Masarova has gone Under in six of nine matches.
Varvara Gracheva vs. Suzan Lamens Match Trends
- Suzan Lamens has lost four straight matches when facing a right-handed opponent. She faces Varvara Gracheva as the underdog given a 35.1% chance to win.
- Varvara Gracheva has covered the spread in five straight matches when facing an older opponent. She faces Suzan Lamens with a 57.4% chance to cover -3.5-games.
- Varvara Gracheva has gone Under 2.5 sets in four of five matches.
WTA Palermo Tennis Betting Trends
Tournament Stats (entering day): TBD
Anna Blinkova vs. Astra Sharma Match Trends
- Anna Blinkova has lost four straight matches as the favorite. She is the favorite against Astra Sharma given a 61.9% chance to win.
- Anna Blinkova has failed to cover the spread in four straight matches when playing as the favorite. She is the favorite against Astra Sharma given a 49.5% chance to cover -2.5-games.
- Astra Sharma has gone Under in three straight matches.
Irina Camelia Begu vs. Marina Bassols Ribera Match Trends
- Marina Bassols Ribera has lost the 1S in six straight matches and is the underdog, given a 25% chance to win the 1S against Irina Camelia Begu.
- Marina Bassols Ribera has failed to cover the spread in seven straight matches and faces Irina Camelia Begu given a 52.4% chance to cover +5.5-games.
- Irina Camelia Begu has gone Under in six straight matches.
