Betsided

Best UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs. Cortez Betting Trends

Rose Namajunas looks to end Tracy Cortez's 11-fight winning streak on Saturday.

By Thom Cunningham

\Rose Namajunas reacts during UFC 274.
\Rose Namajunas reacts during UFC 274. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
facebooktwitterreddit

UFC returns to the octagon this weekend with Rose Namajunas headlining against Tracy Cortez. UFC Fight Night takes place from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado with a full card to wager on.

Check out the UFC betting trends for UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs. Cortez on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

Implied Probability Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs. Cortez Betting Trends

Evan Elder vs. Darrius Flowers Fight Trends

  • Evan Elder has won eight of 10 fights and is the favorite against Darrius Flowers, given an 80.4% chance to win.
  • Darrius Flowers has seen a finished result in 15 of 17 fights. He faces Evan Elder given a 62.3% chance to see a finished result.
  • Darrius Flowers has failed to enter Round 3 in 12 of 14 fights.

Josh Fremd vs. Andre Petroski Fight Trends

  • Andre Petroski has won three straight fights when facing an American opponent. He is the favorite given a 53.5% chance to beat Josh Fremd.
  • Josh Fremd has seen a finished result in four of six fights and faces Andre Petroski given a 66.7% chance to see a finished result.
  • Josh Fremd has failed to enter Round 3 in four of six fights.

Luana Santos vs. Mariya Agapova Fight Trends

  • Mariya Agapova has lost three of four fights in Round 2. She faces Luana Santos as the underdog with a 25% chance to win.
  • Mariya Agapova has seen a finished result in 11 of 13 fights and faces Luana Santos with a 63.6% chance to see a finished result.
  • Mariya Agapova has failed to enter Round 3 in six of seven fights.

Montel Jackson vs Da’Mon Blackshear Fight Trends

  • Montel Jackson is on a seven-fight winning streak and is the favorite, given a 59.7% chance to beat Da’Mon Blackshear.
  • Montel Jackson has seen five of seven fights go the distance. He faces Da’Mon Blackshear with a 64.9% chance to go the distance.
  • Montel Jackson has entered Round 3 in seven of nine fights.

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Fatima Kline Fight Trends

  • Fatima Kline is on a six-fight winning streak but is the underdog despite this, given a 48.8% chance to beat Jasmine Jasudavicius.
  • Jasmine Jasudavicius has seen eight of nine fights go the distance. She faces Fatima Kline with a 75.9% chance to go the distance.
  • Fatima Kline has entered Round 3 in four straight fights.

Joshua Van vs. Charles Johnson Fight Trends

  • Joshua Van is on an eight-fight winning streak and is the favorite, given a 70.6% chance to beat Charles Johnson.
  • Charles Johnson has seen seven of eight fights go the distance. He faces Joshua Van with a 75.9% chance to go the distance.
  • Joshua Van has failed to enter Round 3 in nine of 11 fights.

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Cody Brundage Fight Trends

  • Abdul Razak Alhassan has lost five of seven fights but is the favorite despite this, given a 62.3% chance to beat Cody Brundage.
  • Cody Brundage has seen a finished result in seven of eight fights and faces Abdul Razal Alhassan given an 85.5% chance to see a finished result.
  • Cody Brundage has failed to enter Round 3 in seven of eight fights.

Julian Erosa vs. Christian Rodriguez Fight Trends

  • Christian Rodriguez has won 11 of 12 fights and is the favorite, given a 70.1% chance to beat Julian Erosa.
  • Christian Rodriguez has seen four of five fights go the distance. He faces Julian Erosa given a 57.4% chance to go the distance.
  • Julian Erosa has seen three straight fights end in Round 1.

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Ange Loosa Fight Trends

  • Gabriel Bonfim has won 15 of 16 fights and is the favorite against Ange Loosa with a 77.5% chance to win.
  • Ange Loosa has seen seven of eight fights go the distance but faces Gabriel Bonfim given a 37.7% chance to go the distance despite this.
  • Ange Loosa has entered Round 3 in seven of eight fights.

Drew Dober vs. Jean Silva Fight Trends

  • Jean Silva is on a 10-fight winning streak and is the favorite with a 53.5% chance to beat Drew Dober.
  • Drew Dober has seen a finished result in 10 of 12 fights and faces Jean Silva given a 75.6% chance to see a finished result.
  • Drew Dober has failed to enter Round 3 in four of six fights.

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Muslim Salikhov Fight Trends

  • Muslim Salikhov has lost three of four fights and is the underdog against Santiago Ponzinibbio, given a 39.2% chance to win.
  • The UFC co-main event match has seen four of five fights go the distance. There is a 45.5% chance Santiago Ponzinibbio and Muslim Salikhov go the distance despite this.
  • Muslim Salikhov has seen five of seven fights enter Round 3.

Rose Namajunas vs. Tracy Cortez Fight Trends

  • Tracy Cortez is on an 11-fight winning streak but the underdog despite this, given a 35.7% chance to beat Rose Namajunas.
  • Tracy Cortez has seen seven straight fights go the distance. She faces Rose Namajunas with a 73.5% chance to go the distance.
  • Rose Namajunas has entered the final round in six of eight fights.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Home/UFC