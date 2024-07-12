Best UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs. Cortez Betting Trends
Rose Namajunas looks to end Tracy Cortez's 11-fight winning streak on Saturday.
UFC returns to the octagon this weekend with Rose Namajunas headlining against Tracy Cortez. UFC Fight Night takes place from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado with a full card to wager on.
Check out the UFC betting trends for UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs. Cortez on Saturday, July 13, 2024.
Implied Probability Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Evan Elder vs. Darrius Flowers Fight Trends
- Evan Elder has won eight of 10 fights and is the favorite against Darrius Flowers, given an 80.4% chance to win.
- Darrius Flowers has seen a finished result in 15 of 17 fights. He faces Evan Elder given a 62.3% chance to see a finished result.
- Darrius Flowers has failed to enter Round 3 in 12 of 14 fights.
Josh Fremd vs. Andre Petroski Fight Trends
- Andre Petroski has won three straight fights when facing an American opponent. He is the favorite given a 53.5% chance to beat Josh Fremd.
- Josh Fremd has seen a finished result in four of six fights and faces Andre Petroski given a 66.7% chance to see a finished result.
- Josh Fremd has failed to enter Round 3 in four of six fights.
Luana Santos vs. Mariya Agapova Fight Trends
- Mariya Agapova has lost three of four fights in Round 2. She faces Luana Santos as the underdog with a 25% chance to win.
- Mariya Agapova has seen a finished result in 11 of 13 fights and faces Luana Santos with a 63.6% chance to see a finished result.
- Mariya Agapova has failed to enter Round 3 in six of seven fights.
Montel Jackson vs Da’Mon Blackshear Fight Trends
- Montel Jackson is on a seven-fight winning streak and is the favorite, given a 59.7% chance to beat Da’Mon Blackshear.
- Montel Jackson has seen five of seven fights go the distance. He faces Da’Mon Blackshear with a 64.9% chance to go the distance.
- Montel Jackson has entered Round 3 in seven of nine fights.
Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Fatima Kline Fight Trends
- Fatima Kline is on a six-fight winning streak but is the underdog despite this, given a 48.8% chance to beat Jasmine Jasudavicius.
- Jasmine Jasudavicius has seen eight of nine fights go the distance. She faces Fatima Kline with a 75.9% chance to go the distance.
- Fatima Kline has entered Round 3 in four straight fights.
Joshua Van vs. Charles Johnson Fight Trends
- Joshua Van is on an eight-fight winning streak and is the favorite, given a 70.6% chance to beat Charles Johnson.
- Charles Johnson has seen seven of eight fights go the distance. He faces Joshua Van with a 75.9% chance to go the distance.
- Joshua Van has failed to enter Round 3 in nine of 11 fights.
Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Cody Brundage Fight Trends
- Abdul Razak Alhassan has lost five of seven fights but is the favorite despite this, given a 62.3% chance to beat Cody Brundage.
- Cody Brundage has seen a finished result in seven of eight fights and faces Abdul Razal Alhassan given an 85.5% chance to see a finished result.
- Cody Brundage has failed to enter Round 3 in seven of eight fights.
Julian Erosa vs. Christian Rodriguez Fight Trends
- Christian Rodriguez has won 11 of 12 fights and is the favorite, given a 70.1% chance to beat Julian Erosa.
- Christian Rodriguez has seen four of five fights go the distance. He faces Julian Erosa given a 57.4% chance to go the distance.
- Julian Erosa has seen three straight fights end in Round 1.
Gabriel Bonfim vs. Ange Loosa Fight Trends
- Gabriel Bonfim has won 15 of 16 fights and is the favorite against Ange Loosa with a 77.5% chance to win.
- Ange Loosa has seen seven of eight fights go the distance but faces Gabriel Bonfim given a 37.7% chance to go the distance despite this.
- Ange Loosa has entered Round 3 in seven of eight fights.
Drew Dober vs. Jean Silva Fight Trends
- Jean Silva is on a 10-fight winning streak and is the favorite with a 53.5% chance to beat Drew Dober.
- Drew Dober has seen a finished result in 10 of 12 fights and faces Jean Silva given a 75.6% chance to see a finished result.
- Drew Dober has failed to enter Round 3 in four of six fights.
Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Muslim Salikhov Fight Trends
- Muslim Salikhov has lost three of four fights and is the underdog against Santiago Ponzinibbio, given a 39.2% chance to win.
- The UFC co-main event match has seen four of five fights go the distance. There is a 45.5% chance Santiago Ponzinibbio and Muslim Salikhov go the distance despite this.
- Muslim Salikhov has seen five of seven fights enter Round 3.
Rose Namajunas vs. Tracy Cortez Fight Trends
- Tracy Cortez is on an 11-fight winning streak but the underdog despite this, given a 35.7% chance to beat Rose Namajunas.
- Tracy Cortez has seen seven straight fights go the distance. She faces Rose Namajunas with a 73.5% chance to go the distance.
- Rose Namajunas has entered the final round in six of eight fights.
