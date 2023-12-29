Best Week 17 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Jaylen Warren is Strong Play)
Some of the toughest weeks of the NFL season to bet on is Week 17 and Week 18, so maybe instead of betting on spreads and totals, you should target some player props instead.
If that's the direction you want to go in, I'm here to help you out with three any time touchdown bets for you to wager on for Sunday's Week 17 action.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 17
- Brandon Aiyuk Anytime TD
- Jaylen Warren Anytime TD
- Jaren Hall Anytime TD
Brandon Aiyuk Anytime TD
Brandon Aiyuk has been held out of the end zone in three straight games, but it's time for him to get back into the end zone. He's still producing at a high level, including last week's performance against the Ravens where he hauled in six receptions for 113 receiving yards.
Now, he gets to face a Commanders secondary that allows the most receiving touchdowns per game at 2.2 per game. Aiyuk should thrive in this favorable matchup.
Jaylen Warren Anytime TD
Jaylen Warren continues to get the majority of carries for the Steelers, playing over 50% of offensive snaps in three-straight games for them. He still splits the backfield with Najee Harris, but an added benefit of betting on Warren to find the end zone is he plays a bigger role in the passing game, having hauled in five receptions in each of their last two games.
This weekend, he gets to face a Seattle Seahawks team that allows 1.3 rushing touchdowns per game, the fourth most in the NFL.
Jaren Hall Anytime TD
People forget that Jaren Hall is a rushing quarterback. In his extremely limited appearances this season, he already has four rushes including one against the Falcons that was inches away from a touchdown. I don't believe the market has properly adjusted for how often he likes to take off with his legs, therefore there could be some nice value on him score a touchdown against the Packers on Sunday Night Football.
