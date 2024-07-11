Best Wimbledon Betting Trends for Men's Semifinal Matches
Daniil Medvedev looks to end his ATS woes when playing in the semifinals.
A drama-filled women's semifinal round saw Jasmine Paolini and Barbora Krejcikova advance to the finals, as it's now the men's turn.
Check out the tennis betting trends for Wimbledon matches on Friday, July 12, 2024, listed below.
ATP Wimbledon Tennis Betting Trends
Tournament Stats (entering day): 39.6 games per match; 65-53 O/U
Daniil Medvedev vs. Carlos Alcaraz Match Trends
- Carlos Alcaraz has won 12 straight matches when playing at Wimbledon and is the favorite, given a 77.5% chance to beat Daniil Medvedev.
- Daniil Medvedev has failed to cover the spread in six straight semifinal matches and faces Carlos Alcaraz given a 49.5% chance to cover +4.5-games.
- The Under has hit in six straight meetings.
Lorenzo Musetti vs. Novak Djokovic Match Trends
- Novak Djokovic has won 38 of 39 matches when playing at Wimbledon and is the favorite, given an 87.7% chance to beat Lorenzo Musetti.
- Lorenzo Musetti has covered the spread in 12 of 16 completed matches and faces Novak Djokovic with a 51.5% chance to cover -6.5-games.
- Novak Djokovic has gone Over in seven of eight semifinal matches at Wimbledon.
