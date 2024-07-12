Best Wimbledon Betting Trends for the Women's Final on Saturday, July 12
Wimbledon Women's Final points to the underdog and the Over for Saturday's showdown.
And then there were two, as the unlikely combination of Jasmine Paolini and Barbora Krejcikova will headline this year's Wimbledon Women's Final.
Check out the tennis betting trends for the Wimbledon Women’s Final on Saturday, July 13, 2024 listed below.
WTA Wimbledon Tennis Betting Trends
Tournament Stats (entering day): 21.3 games per match; 47-72-3 O/U
Barbora Krejcikova vs. Jasmine Paolini Match Trends
- The underdog has won four of the last five Wimbledon women’s finals. Jasmine Paolini is the underdog given a 46.5% chance to beat Barbora Krejcikova.
- Barbora Krejcikova has failed to cover the spread in seven of eight completed matches when facing a younger opponent as the favorite. She is the favorite against Jasmine Paolini given a 53.5% chance to cover -1.5-games.
- Barbora Krejcikova has gone Over in five of six completed matches.
