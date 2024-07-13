Best Wimbledon Betting Trends for Men's Final on Sunday, July 14
Carlos Alcaraz looks for his 14th-straight win at Wimbledon when he faces Djokovic on Sunday.
We have a rematch set for the Wimbledon Men's Final, as Carlos Alcaraz takes on one of the greatest Wimbledon champions of all-time in Novak Djokovic.
Check out the tennis betting trends for the Wimbledon men’s final on Sunday, July 14, 2024, listed below.
Implied Probability Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
ATP Wimbledon Tennis Betting Trends
Tournament Stats (entering day): 39.6 games per match; 66-54 O/U
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Novak Djokovic Match Trends
- Novak Djokovic has won 39 of his last 40 matches at Wimbledon but is the underdog despite this, given a 46.5% chance to beat Carlos Alcaraz.
- Carlos Alcaraz has covered the spread in seven of eight finals. He faces Novak Djokovic given a 52.4% chance to cover -1.5-games.
- Novak Djokovic has gone Over in four straight finals when playing at Wimbledon.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.