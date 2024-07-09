Best Wimbledon Betting Trends for Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Djokovic struggles to cover against Aussies, but still favored outright over De Minaur.
Wimbledon quarterfinal action continues on Wednesday with four matches on tap. Despite an injury-riddled season for Novak Djokovic, does the data support siding with him against Alex De Minaur?
Check out the tennis betting trends for Wimbledon matches on Wednesday, July 10, 2024 listed below.
WTA Wimbledon Tennis Betting Trends
Tournament Stats (entering day): 21.2 games per match; 44-70-3 O/U
Jelena Ostapenko vs. Barbora Krejcikova Match Trends
- Jelena Ostapenko has won eight of nine matches when facing a Czech opponent. She faces Barbora Krejcikova as the favorite, given a 68.3% chance to win.
- Jelena Ostapenko has covered the spread in four straight matches and faces Barbora Krejcikova given a 52.4% chance to cover -3.5-games.
- Jelena Ostapenko has gone Under the total in four straight quarterfinal Grand Slam matches.
Elena Rybakina vs. Elina Svitolina Match Trends
- Elena Rybakina has won 15 of 16 matches when playing at Wimbledon and is the favorite, given a 75.3% chance to beat Elina Svitolina.
- Elina Svitolina has failed to cover the spread in five straight matches when facing a younger opponent as the underdog. She is the underdog against Elena Rybakina with a 57.4% chance to cover +4.5-games.
- Elina Svitolina has gone Under the total in five of six Grand Slam matches.
ATP Wimbledon Tennis Betting Trends
Tournament Stats (entering day): 39.5 games per match; 64-53 O/U
Lorenzo Musetti vs. Taylor Fritz Match Trends
- Taylor Fritz has won eight straight matches and is the favorite, given an 80.5% chance to beat Lorenzo Musetti.
- Taylor Fritz has covered the spread in four straight Grand Slam matches when facing a younger opponent. He faces Lorenzo Musetti given a 58.3% chance to cover -4.5-games.
- Taylor Fritz has gone Under the total in 12 of 16 quarterfinal matches.
Alex De Minaur vs. Novak Djokovic Match Trends
- Novak Djokovic has won 38 of 39 matches when playing at Wimbledon and is the favorite, given a 74.7% chance to beat Alex De Minaur.
- Novak Djokovic has failed to cover the spread in six straight matches when facing an Australian opponent. He faces Alex De Minaur given a 53.5% chance to cover -4.5-games.
- Novak Djokovic has gone Over the total in 10 of 12 quarterfinal Grand Slam matches.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.