Best Wimbledon Betting Trends for Women's Semifinal Matches
Elena Rybakina looks to reach second Wimbledon final in last three years.
Then there were four. We have reached the semifinal round of Wimbledon, as the women are set for their chance to punch a ticket to the final which will be played on Saturday.
Check out the tennis betting trends for Wimbledon semifinal matches on Thursday, July 11, 2024 listed below.
WTA Wimbledon Tennis Betting Trends
Tournament Stats (entering day): 21.1 games per match; 45-72-3 O/U
Donna Vekic vs. Jasmine Paolini Match Trends
- Jasmine Paolini has won 11 of 12 Grand Slam matches and is the favorite, given a 64.9% chance to beat Donna Vekic.
- Donna Vekic has covered the spread in six straight semifinal matches and faces Jasmine Paolini with a 49.5% chance to cover +2.5-games.
- Donna Vekic has gone Over in six of seven Grand Slam matches.
Elena Rybakina vs. Barbora Krejcikova Match Trends
- Elena Rybakina has won 16 of 17 matches when playing at Wimbledon and is the favorite, given an 82.6% chance to beat Barbora Krejcikova.
- Barbora Krejcikova has seen the underdog cover the spread in four straight completed matches. She is the underdog against Elena Rybakina with a 52.4% chance to cover +4.5-games.
- Elena Rybakina Under 2.5 sets eight of 10 completed matches.
