Best Wimbledon Tennis Betting Trends for Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Can Donna Vekic end Lulu Sun's Cinderella run at Wimbledon?
We are down to the quarterfinals for Wimbledon, with the field thinning out the futures market is losing value. Luckily, we have plenty of betting nuggets for every match!
Check out the tennis betting trends for Wimbledon matches on Tuesday, July 9, 2024 listed below.
WTA Wimbledon Tennis Betting Trends
Tournament Stats (entering day): 21.2 games per match; 43-70-3 O/U
Lulu Sun vs. Donna Vekic Match Trends
- Donna Vekic has won seven of eight matches and is the favorite, given a 73.5% chance to beat Lulu Sun.
- Donna Vekic has failed to cover the spread in 14 of 16 matches when facing a lefty. She faces Lulu Sun given a 57.4% chance to cover -3.5-games.
- Lulu Sun has gone Over 2.5 sets in three of four matches.
Jasmine Paolini vs. Emma Navarro Match Trends
- Jasmine Paolini has lost three straight matches when facing Emma Navarro. Paolini is the underdog given a 40% chance to win.
- Jasmine Paolini has failed to cover the spread in 12 of 13 completed matches when facing an American opponent. She faces Emma Navarro given a 49.5% chance to cover +2.5-games.
- Emma Navarro has gone Under the total in seven straight completed matches when facing a right-handed opponent.
ATP Wimbledon Tennis Betting Trends
Tournament Stats (entering day): 39.4 games per match; 63-52 O/U
Jannik Sinner vs. Daniil Medvedev Match Trends
- Jannik Sinner has won 11 straight quarterfinal matches and is the favorite against Daniil Medvedev, given an 80.8% chance to win.
- Daniil Medvedev has failed to cover the spread in 12 of 15 completed matches and faces Jannik Sinner with a 55.6% chance to cover +5.5-games.
- Jannik Sinner has gone Under the total in three straight quarterfinal Grand Slam matches.
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Tommy Paul Match Trends
- Carlos Alcaraz has won 11 straight matches when playing at Wimbledon. He is the favorite given a 72.6% chance to beat Tommy Paul.
- Tommy Paul has covered the spread in four straight matches when facing Carlos Alcaraz, and is given a 49.7% chance to cover +4.5-games.
- Carlos Alcaraz has gone Over the total in five of six Grand Slam matches.
