Best WNBA Betting Trends for Friday, July 12
Can the Fever continue their success when coming off a loss?
Three games highlight WNBA action on Friday night, with a highly anticipated matchup in the Western Conference between the Minnesota Lynx and Seattle Storm.
Check out the WNBA betting trends for games on Friday, July 12, 2024 listed below.
Friday's WNBA Schedule
- Las Vegas Aces (-14.5, 167.5) at Atlanta Dream - 7:30 p.m.
- Phoenix Mercury (-2.5, 173) at Indiana Fever - 7:30 p.m.
- Minnesota Lynx at Seattle Storm (-6.5, 155) - 10 p.m.
WNBA Betting Trends
Aces at Dream Betting Trends
- Atlanta has lost five of six home games when facing Las Vegas and is the underdog, given a 12.5% chance to win.
- Atlanta has failed to cover the spread in eight of 10 home games and faces Las Vegas given a 52.4% chance to cover +14.5-points.
- Atlanta has gone Under in 15 of 22 home games.
Mercury at Fever Betting Trends
- Indiana has won five of six games when coming off a loss. Indiana is the underdog despite this, given a 45.5% chance to beat Phoenix.
- Indiana has covered the spread in seven of 10 games and faces Phoenix given a 52.4% chance to cover +2.5-points.
- Indiana has gone Under in four of five games.
Lynx at Storm Betting Trends
- Seattle has lost six of seven games when facing Minnesota but is the favorite despite this, given a 73% chance to win.
- Seattle has covered the spread in 12 of 17 games when playing as the favorite. Seattle is the favorite given a 52.4% chance to cover -6.5-points against Minnesota.
- Seattle has gone Under in five of seven home games.
