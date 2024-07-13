Best WNBA Betting Trends for Saturday, July 13
Liberty look to take advantage of Sky's ATS woes when playing as underdogs.
A pair of games highlight the WNBA on Saturday afternoon, beginning with Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky hosting Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty.
Check out the WNBA betting trends for games on Saturday, July 13, 2024 listed below.
Today's WNBA Schedule
- New York Liberty (-5.5, 163.5) at Chicago Sky - 1 p.m.
- Los Angeles Sparks at Dallas Wings (-3, 171.5) - 3:30 p.m.
WNBA Betting Trends
Liberty at Sky Betting Trends
- New York has won four of five games against Chicago and is the favorite, given a 72.2% chance to win.
- Chicago has failed to cover the spread in 10 of 14 games as the underdog. Chicago is the underdog against New York with a 52.4% chance to cover +5.5-points..
- New York has gone Under in four of five home games vs CHI.
Sparks at Wings Betting Trends
- Dallas has lost 16 of 18 games but is the favorite despite this, given a 61.5% chance to beat Los Angeles.
- Dallas is on an 0-6 ATS skid and faces Los Angeles given a 52.4% chance to cover -3-points.
- Dallas has gone Over in eight of nine games.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.