Best WNBA Betting Trends for Sky vs. Liberty on Thursday, July 11
Chicago looks to capitalize on New York's ATS struggles at home.
We only have one WNBA game set for Thursday night, as the New York Liberty host Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.
Check out the WNBA betting trends for games on Thursday, July 11, 2024 listed below.
Today's WNBA Schedule
- Chicago Sky at New York Liberty (-11, 166.5) - 7 p.m.
WNBA Betting Trends
Sky at Liberty Betting Trends
- New York has won eight of nine home games and is the favorite, given an 87% chance to beat Chicago.
- New York has failed to cover the spread in 10 of 12 home games and faces Connecticut given a 52.4% chance to cover -11-points.
- New York has gone Under in four straight games.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.