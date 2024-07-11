Betsided

Best WNBA Betting Trends for Sky vs. Liberty on Thursday, July 11

Chicago looks to capitalize on New York's ATS struggles at home.

By Thom Cunningham

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) looks for an open teammate.
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) looks for an open teammate. / Jacob Musselman/ For IndyStar / USA
We only have one WNBA game set for Thursday night, as the New York Liberty host Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.

Check out the WNBA betting trends for games on Thursday, July 11, 2024 listed below. 

Today's WNBA Schedule

  • Chicago Sky at New York Liberty (-11, 166.5) - 7 p.m.

Odds via Bet365

WNBA Betting Trends

Sky at Liberty Betting Trends

  • New York has won eight of nine home games and is the favorite, given an 87% chance to beat Chicago.
  • New York has failed to cover the spread in 10 of 12 home games and faces Connecticut given a 52.4% chance to cover -11-points.
  • New York has gone Under in four straight games.

