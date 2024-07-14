Best WNBA Betting Trends for Sunday, July 14
Aces look to slow down Mystics' solid ATS home record when they head to D.C.
Four games are on tap for WNBA action on Sunday, and we’ve got betting data for all of them!
Check out the WNBA betting trends for games on Sunday, July 14, 2024 listed below.
Today's WNBA Schedule
- Phoenix Mercury at Connecticut Sun (-10, 155) - 1 p.m.
- Las Vegas Aces (-12, 172) at Washington Mystics - 3 p.m.
- Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx (-4.5, 163.5) - 4 p.m.
- Atlanta Dream at Seattle Storm (-13.5, 155.5) - 6 p.m.
WNBA Betting Trends
Mercury at Sun Betting Trends
- Connecticut has won nine of 11 games when facing Phoenix and is the favorite, given an 83.3% chance to win.
- Connecticut has dropped the spread in seven of nine games and faces Phoenix with a 52.4% chance to cover -10-points.
- The Under has hit in five of seven meetings.
Aces at Mystics Betting Trends
- Washington has lost three of four games when coming off a win. Washington is the underdog given a 15.4% chance to beat Las Vegas.
- Washington has covered the spread in seven of 10 home games and faces Las Vegas with a 52.4% chance to cover +12-point.
- Washington has gone Over in seven of 10 games.
Fever at Lynx Betting Trends
- Minnesota has won eight of nine home games and is the favorite against Indiana, given a 66.7% chance to win.
- Minnesota has failed to cover the spread in five of seven games and faces Indiana given a 52.4% chance to cover -4.5-points.
- Minnesota has gone Under in four of six games.
Dream at Storm Betting Trends
- Atlanta has lost 11 of 13 games and is the underdog, given an 11.1% chance to beat Seattle.
- Atlanta has covered the spread in five of seven games and faces Seattle with a 52.4% chance to cover+13.5-points.
- Atlanta has gone Under in three straight games.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.