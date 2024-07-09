Best WNBA Betting Trends for Wednesday, July 10
Dallas looks to end an ATS skid, along with other betting trends for a busy Wednesday slate.
The WNBA is packed for Wednesday night, with five games set at early start times. There are a few intriguing matchups including the New York Liberty visiting the Connecticut Sun, and the Seattle Storm hosting the Las Vegas Aces.
Check out the WNBA betting trends for games on Wednesday, July 10, 2024 listed below.
Today's WNBA Schedule
- New York Liberty (-2, 157) at Connecticut Sun - 11 a.m.
- Atlanta Dream at Chicago Sky (-6, 157.5) - 12 p.m.
- Washington Mystics at Indiana Fever (-5.5, 167.5) - 12 p.m.
- Las Vegas Aces (-4.5, 173.5) at Seattle Storm - 3 p.m.
- Dallas Wings at Phoenix Mercury (-8.5, 174.5) - 3:30 p.m.
WNBA Betting Trends
Liberty at Sun Betting Trends
- New York has won seven of eight games when facing Connecticut and is the favorite, given a 57.4% chance to win.
- Connecticut has failed to cover the spread in three of four games as the underdog. Connecticut is the underdog against New York with a 52.4% chance to cover +2-points.
- Connecticut has gone Under in six of nine games.
Dream at Sky Betting Trends
- Atlanta has won five of six games against Chicago but is the underdog despite this, given a 31.3% chance to win.
- Atlanta has covered the spread in seven of 10 road games and faces Chicago given a 52.4% chance to cover +6-points.
- Atlanta has gone Over in five of seven games.
Mystics at Fever Betting Trends
- Indiana has won six of nine games and is the favorite against Washington, given a 69.7% chance to win.
- Indiana has covered the spread in four of five home games when facing Washington. Indiana is given a 52.4% chance to cover -5.5-points.
- Indiana has gone Under in four of five games.
Aces at Storm Betting Trends
- Las Vegas has won eight of nine games against Seattle and is the favorite, given a 66.7% chance to win.
- Seattle has covered the spread in eight of 11 home games and faces Las Vegas given a 52.4% chance to cover +4.5-points.
- Las Vegas has gone Over in five of six road games.
Wings at Mercury Betting Trends
- Dallas has lost 15 of 17 games and is the underdog against Phoenix, given a 23.8% chance to win.
- Dallas is on an 0-5 ATS skid and faces Phoenix given a 52.4% chance to cover+8.5-points.
- Phoenix has gone Over in nine of 13 home games against Dallas.
