Best WNBA Betting Trends for Lynx vs. Sparks on Tuesday, July 9
Lynx vs. Sparks highlight only Tuesday game, here are some key trends to look out for.
There is just one WNBA game on the schedule for Tuesday night, with the Los Angeles Sparks hosting the Minnesota Lynx.
Check out the WNBA betting trends for the only game on Tuesday, July 9, 2024 listed below.
Today's WNBA Schedule
- Minnesota Lynx (-7, 156.5) at Los Angeles Sparks - 10 p.m.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
WNBA Betting Trends
Lynx at Sparks Betting Trends
- Los Angeles has lost nine of 10 games and is the underdog, given a 28.6% chance to beat Minnesota.
- Minnesota has covered the spread in seven of 10 road games and faces Los Angeles with a 53.5% chance to cover -7-points.
- Los Angeles has gone Under the total in 13 of 15 home games when facing Minnesota. There is a 52.4% chance the total goes Under 156.5 points.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.