Bet $15 on Monday Night Football, Win $500 in Bonuses at FanDuel and BetMGM
Win $400 in bonus bets plus a $100 NFL Sunday Ticket discount with these offers at FanDuel and BetMGM
This is one of the best Monday nights of the year to be a fan of the NFL with TWO games on tap and a couple of awesome promotions to pair them with!
BetSided readers who sign up with FanDuel and BetMGM sportsbooks and bet their first $15 on Monday Night Football tonight will win $400 in guaranteed bonus bets plus a discount code for $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket.
But be warned: your NFL Sunday Ticket discount expires TOMORROW!
Here’s how you can lock in your offers before they expire:
FanDuel NFL Promo Code
You’ll be rewarded with $200 in bonus bets if you sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and place your first bet of $5 or more!
As a special bonus, you’ll ALSO receive a code for $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV as long as you complete the steps below today.
Here’s how you can claim your bonuses:
- Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on Monday Night Football
Each step above is required to receive your bonus, so pay careful attention to your first deposit and first bet!
Since you’ll be guaranteed to win your bonus bets, you can take time to explore FanDuel’s easy-to-use interface to find your favorite bets in the NFL, College Football, MLB or anything else!
BetMGM NFL Sign-Up Bonus
You’ll get another $200 in guaranteed bonus bets when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and bet your first $10 or more!
Here’s how you can lock in your bonus bets:
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $10 or more on Monday Night Football Week 2
Again, it’s important to pay attention to the details here. Your first deposit and your first bet must both be for at least $10 each to activate this bonus!
Since this bonus will arrive instantly, you can go back in for more bets on Monday Night Football, including player props, anytime touchdown scorers and more.
Now let’s make sure you’re aware of your available betting options.
Monday Night Football Odds, Spread and Total
We have TWO Monday Night games on tap tonight, which works out in your favor!
If you don’t want to bet on Saints vs. Panthers, you could instead look into Browns vs. Steelers.
The Browns are 2-point favorites on the road at Pittsburgh with the total points set at 38.5 and New Orleans is a 3-point favorite on the road for a divisional matchup at Carolina with the total points set at 39.5.
But you’ll have many more betting options than that at FanDuel and BetMGM including alternate spreads, player props, same-game parlays and more.
Once you’ve signed in, go to the ‘NFL section where you’ll see odds on all of the upcoming games. Be sure to click on the matchups you’re interested in wagering on to see all of your betting options.
Sign up with FanDuel and BetMGM to give yourself a $400 head start betting on the NFL this fall plus a $100 discount for you to watch the fun all season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.