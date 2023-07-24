Bet the Nationals to dismantle the Rockies on Monday Night
If you're looking for a good bet to place in Major League Baseball on Monday night, look no further than the Washington Nationals against the Colorado Rockies.
The Washington Nationals have nothing to play for except pride, but yet they're riding a three-game win streak into their early week series against the Colorado Rockies.
If you're looking for an MLB bet to place on today's short slate, I think few are better than the Nationals to take down the Rockies.
Let's take a peak at the odds for the game and then I'll break down why we should all be betting on Washington.
Rockies vs. Nationals odds, run line, and total
Rockies vs. Nationals Prediction
Let's take a look at my top three reasons why we should back the Nationals as home favorites tonight against the Rockies:
1. Nationals Offense has Been Hot
The Nationals offense has been hot lately, at least by their standards. over the last 30 days, they rank 13th in the Majors in OPS at .753 and eighth in batting average at .263.
2. Rockies Are Cold
The Rockies have been bad all season, especially over the past 30 days when playing away from Coors Field. During that time frame, they're 27th in both OPS at .659 and batting average at .219.
3. Rockies Are Terrible Road Bet
Few teams are worse on the road than the Rockies. They have a 16-34 record when playing away from Coos Field. Only the Royals (13-37) and the Athletics (13-35) are worse road teams this season. They also have the third worst run differential on the road at -62.
So, let's strap in and all bet on the Nationals to get the job done tonight.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.