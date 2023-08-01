Bet on Si Woo Kim to continue to dominate the Wyndham Championship
No golfer in the field this week has had the amount of success at the Wyndham Championship as Si Woo Kim.
The PGA Tour heads to Sedgefield Country Club for the final tournament of the regular season.
It's certainly not a strong field, but there is some betting value for this week's event, and I'm aiming at someone who has consistently performed exceptional at the Wyndham Championship. That man is Si Woo Kim.
Si Woo Kim Wyndham Championship Odds
The last six times that Si Woo Kim has competed in this event, he has finished in the top five four times including a win here in 2016 and a playoff loss in 2021. The only golfer you could argue that has arguably a better course history is Webb Simpson, who has finished in the top 10 in seven of the last nine editions of the event, but has been virtually invisible all season.
It makes sense why Kim has a strong history at this course when you look at the numbers. The majority of approach shots come from between 125-200 yards, so those who are great with a mid-iron in their hand are going to have a big advantage and that's exactly where Kim thrives.
In fact, according to DataGolf.com, 21% of the approach shots come from specifically between 150-175 yards. Well, Kim ranks fourth on the entire Tour in shot proximity from that range.
He's also 24th in total strokes gained this week and 15th in strokes gained: tee-to-green. His putter has let him down all of 2023, but now he gets to return to greens that he has to feel comfortable on.
If there's one counter argument to betting on him, it's that he hasn't been in great form. He's missed two straight cuts heading into this week. But, with Kim's history, he's a bit of a roller coaster type of player.
For example, he had a fourth place finish at the Memorial Tournament sandwiched between a T29 and a T39. He also finished T7 at the Zurich Classic a week after missing the cut at the RBC Heritage.
In a weak field, I'm going to back the guy who has proven year after year that he knows how to dominate this event.
