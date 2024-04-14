Bet365 Arizona Bonus Code Guarantees $150 in Bonus Bets
Claim your $150 bonus to bet on all of the action while this offer at Bet365 lasts!
If you haven’t signed up for Bet365 yet, now is the perfect time!
Bet365 is offering new users in Arizona $150 in bonus bets just for signing up and placing your first bet of $5 or more – giving you bonus funds to bet on all of the action going on right now.
- Bet365 Arizona Promo Code Details
- How to Claim Bet365 Promo in Arizona
- What Are Bet365 Bonus Bets?
- How to Use Bet365 Bonus Bets
- Is Sports Betting Legal in Arizona?
- Is Bet365 Legit in Arizona?
- Is Bet365 Legal in Arizona?
- Can I Bet on College Sports in Arizona?
- What is the Best Arizona Sportsbook?
- Best Arizona Sportsbook Bonus Promo
Bet365 Arizona Promo Code Details
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
$150
$10
$5
None needed
How to Claim Bet365 Promo in Arizona
Here’s how you can claim your $150 bonus at Bet365:
- Click this link to sign up with Bet365 Sportsbook (no promo code necessary)
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more on any wager
That’s it! You’ll get your bonus as long as you deposit $10+ and put $5+ on your first bet.
It doesn’t matter what you wager on and you’ll still get the bonus even if that bet loses!
What Are Bet365 Bonus Bets?
Your bonus bets are guaranteed with this offer from Bet365, so you should know what you’re working with.
Bonus bets are house credits you can use to bet on sports without putting any of your own money on the line.
It’s the only way to cash in without any risk!
You should note that your winnings will arrive in the form of withdrawable cash, but the value of your bonus won’t be returned to you when wagering since it’s house credit.
How to Use Bet365 Bonus Bets
Using your bonus bets at Bet365 is a breeze!
Simply select a wager you like to add it to your bet slip. When you go to place the bet, you’ll see an option to apply your bonus credit to the stake of your wager.
Click on that bonus offer and then place the bet.
You can use your bonus bets on any wager in any sport, but they can’t be combined with other promotions and they expire seven days after you receive them.
Is Sports Betting Legal in Arizona?
Yes, online sports betting has been legal in Arizona since April, 2021.
Is Bet365 Legit in Arizona?
Yes, Bet365 is a legit sportsbook. It’s one of the newer names in sports betting, but it’s quickly growing in popularity. It’s now available in 10 U.S. states and has tons of positive reviews.
Is Bet365 Legal in Arizona?
Yes, Bet365 is licensed and regulated as a legal sportsbook in Arizona.
Can I Bet on College Sports in Arizona?
Yes, you can bet on college sports in Arizona, but you cannot bet on college player props.
What is the Best Arizona Sportsbook?
There are tons of great sportsbooks available to sports bettors in Arizona and Bet365 is a great place to start.
It has a great welcome bonus that’s competitive with the bigger books, has unique features you can’t find anywhere else and tons of fun betting lines on all of your favorite sports.
Once you get comfortable with Bet365, there’s no harm in trying other sportsbook to see if you like them better!
Worst case, you’ll have access to more betting lines and more bonus bets. And who doesn’t like bonus bets?
Best Arizona Sportsbook Bonus Promo
Bet365 has a welcome bonus that’s in line with all of the best offers in your state, but it doesn’t hurt to know about the others.
Here are the other top welcome bonuses that you can claim in Arizona today:
Sportsbook
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
FanDuel
$150
$10
$5
None needed
DraftKings
$150
$10
$5
None needed
BetMGM
$1,500 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
None needed
Caesars
$1,000 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
BETSIDED301000
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.