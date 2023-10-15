Bet365 NFL Bonus: Win $150 Bonus Betting on ANY NFL Game!
Bet $5, win $150 in bonus bets when you sign up with Bet365
We have another Sunday full of NFL action today and you can celebrate the fun with $150 in guaranteed bonus bets!
BetSided readers like yourself will win $150 in bonus bets just for signing up with Bet365 Sportsbook and betting $5 or more on ANY NFL game today!
Here’s how you can claim your guaranteed bonus:
Bet365 NFL Sign-Up Bonus
You’ll be guaranteed to receive $150 in bonus bets after you sign up with Bet365 and place your first bet of $5 or more!
Heads up: You must live in Colorado, Iowa, Ohio, New Jersey or Virginia to access this offer!
Here’s how you can claim your guaranteed bonus:
- Sign up with Bet365 Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on any NFL game today
You’ll be guaranteed to win your bonus bets as long as you deposit $10 or more and bet $5 or more, so don’t skip those steps!
Since that $150 will hit your account whenever that first bet is complete, you can enjoy the games in the meantime and explore Bet365 to try and figure out how you want to spend your bonus bets.
But let’s first make sure you know how to get started betting on today’s NFL games.
How to Bet on the NFL at Bet365
It’s easy to bet on your favorite NFL teams and players at Bet365 Sportsbook.
Once you’ve logged in, click on ‘NFL’ to see odds on this week’s games. Scroll through the options until you find a game you want to wager on.
Be sure to click on it to see ALL of your available betting options. When you find your favorite one, make sure you put at least $5 on it!
Sign up with Bet365 today to lock in an extra $150 to bet on your favorite games of the day.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.