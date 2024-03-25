Bet365 vs BetMGM: NC Best Bonus Code and App Ranking
Find out which bonus is the best in North Carolina and how you can claim yours today
If you’re a sports fan in North Carolina looking for a way to bet on sports without risking much of your own money, you’ve come to the right place!
Bet365 and BetMGM are giving you $350 in bonus bets just for signing up and betting your first $5 or more at each sportsbook.
How to Claim Bet365 Promo in North Carolina
Bet365 is giving you $200 in bonus bets just for placing your first bet of $5 or more.
Here’s how you can claim your bonus:
- Sign up with Bet365 Sportsbook with this link (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more
You can bet on anything, and it doesn’t matter if your first bet wins or loses.
But you must deposit $10+ and put $5+ on that first bet to be eligible for this bonus offer.
Bet365 Promo Code Details
Sportsbook
Welcome Bonus
Minimum Deposit
Minimum Bet
Bet365
$200
$10
$5
Is Bet365 Legal in North Carolina?
Yes. Bet365 was one of the first sportsbooks to launch in North Carolina on March 11, 2024. It’s licensed and regulated by the North Carolina Lottery Commission.
How to Claim BetMGM Promo in North Carolina
Bet365 is giving you $150 in bonus bets just for placing your first bet of $5 or more.
Here’s how you can claim your bonus:
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook with this link (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more
Again, the details of your first bet don’t matter as long as you meet the minimum requirements.
Then you’ll have your bonus bets instantly on hand!
BetMGM Promo Code Details
Sportsbook
Welcome Bonus
Minimum Deposit
Minimum Bet
BetMGM
$150
$10
$5
Is BetMGM Legal in North Carolina?
Yes. BetMGM was one of the first sportsbook to become licensed in North Carolina. It launched on March 11, 2024.
What Are Bonus Bets?
Bonus bets are house credits that allow you to bet on sports without risking your own money.
If you win a bet you placed with a bonus, you’ll get winnings in the form of withdrawable cash!
It’s easy to use your bonus bets, too!
How to Use Bonus Bets
Bet365 and BetMGM make tracking and using your bonus bets a breeze.
Simply select a wager to add to your bet slip as you typically would. Then, click the option to apply your bonus to the stake rather than real money from your account.
Then place the bet and root for it to win!
You can track your remaining bonus funds in the ‘Promotions’ page or your account information.
Just keep in mind that your bonus bets expire seven days after claiming these offers, so don’t let any go to waste.
Is Sports Betting Legal in North Carolina?
Yes. Mobile sports betting became legal in North Carolina on March 11, 2024.
Can I Bet on College Sports in North Carolina?
Yes. Some states limit wagering on in-state college teams and college props, but that’s not the case in North Carolina.
You’re able to bet on all of your favorite college teams and players in this state.
What is the Best North Carolina Sportsbook?
Deciding which sportsbook is the best is a matter of personal preference.
FanDuel and DraftKings are two of the most popular sportsbooks in the nation, so that might be a good indicator that they’re strong contenders.
But Bet365 and BetMGM each have benefits and perks unique to them too!
Why pick one when you can have them all?
Best North Carolina Sportsbook Bonus Promo
Sportsbook
NC Welcome Bonus
DraftKings
Bet $5, Get $250
FanDuel
Bet $5, Get $200
Bet365
Bet $5, Get $200
BetMGM
Bet $5, Get $150
Since you already know how to sign up with Bet365 and BetMGM, let’s make sure you know how to sign up with FanDuel and DraftKings – and claim their bonus offers too!
Here’s what you need to do at FanDuel:
Click on this link to sign up with FanDuel and verify your identity and location. Then, deposit $10 or more and bet $5 or more. You'll win $200 in bonus bets, guaranteed!
Here’s what you need to do at DraftKings:
Click on this link to sign up with DraftKings and verify your identity and location. Then, deposit $10 or more and bet $5 or more. You'll win $250 in bonus bets, guaranteed!
