Bethune-Cookman vs. Grambling Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Monday, March 4 (Back the Underdog Wildcats)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Bethune-Cookman-Grambling.
Grambling is looking to wrap up a second-straight regular season Southwestern Athletic Conference championship with three games left before the league’s tournament. Grambling, winners of four straight, has never made the Division I NCAA Tournament, last making the D-II dance in 1976.
Bethune-Cookman will try to play spoiler as an underdog Monday night. The Wildcats have won five of seven and three-straight overall. Here’s a betting preview for Monday’s conference clash with a best bet.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Grambling Odds, Spread and Total
Bethune-Cookman vs. Grambling Betting Trends
- Bethune-Cookman is 15-12 ATS this season
- Grambling is 13-12 ATS this season
- Bethune-Cookman is 8-7 ATS as an underdog this season
- Grambling is 4-5 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 14-13 in Bethune-Cookman games this season
- The OVER is 12-13 in Grambling games this season
Bethune-Cookman vs. Grambling How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 4
- Game time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Frederick G. Hobdy Assembly Center
- How to watch (TV): N/A
- Bethune-Cookman record: 15-14 (10-6 SWAC)
- Grambling record: 15-13 (12-3 SWAC)
Bethune-Cookman vs. Grambling Key Players to Watch
Bethune-Cookman
Dhashon Dyson: The 6-foot-1 senior guard poured in 23 points and 8 rebounds in Saturday’s 67-61 win over Southern. It was Dyson’s first 20-point outing since the first meeting against Grambling. Dyson hasn’t shot the ball well this season, though, at just 35.3% from the field.
Grambling
Antwan Burnett: One of three double-digit scorers in the Tigers’ lineup, Burnett averages 10.2 points and a team-high 6.1 rebounds per game. Burnett, who is shooting nearly 50% from the field this season, is coming off an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double, adding 5 assists, in Saturday’s win over Florida A&M.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Grambling Prediction and Pick
Bethune-Cookman is the No. 2 scoring team in the SWAC this season at 73.8 points per game. The Wildcats will face a Grambling defense that is No. 2 in scoring defense, permitting 69.9 points a night. Grambling, a top-20 team in KenPom in terms of luck, has lost three times at home in conference play and five of its six victories at home were by eight points or less.
Does the Tigers’ luck in single-digit games run out? Grambling is just 3-5 ATS at home this season and Bethune-Cookman is 7-7 ATS on the road. Where the Wildcats can take advantage is in the turnover department. Bethune-Cookman is No. 14 in KenPom in turnover percentage and No. 8 in steal percentage.
They’ll face a Grambling offense that coughs it up at a high rate, ranking No. 341 in turnover percentage and doesn’t shoot the ball particularly well from anywhere.
Bethune-Cookman is top-5 in the SWAC in shooting from inside and beyond the perimeter. The Wildcats have a similar problem in turnovers (No. 330 in turnover percentage), but most of that self-infliction has been in the non-conference.
In the SWAC, Bethune-Cookman is No. 4 in turnover percentage and No. 2 in overall offensive efficiency. They’re doing that while playing at the No. 70 tempo in the nation while Grambling slows down the game at the No. 323 tempo. Back Bethune-Cookman as a road underdog, using its efficient offense and turnover-making defense to hang with the first-place Tigers.
