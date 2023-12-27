BetSided Bowl Bash: Best College Football Prop Bets for Wednesday, December 27th
By Reed Wallach
Bowl action keeps on chugging along with a four-pack of Wednesday postseason matchups, highlighted by the Holiday Bowl between Louisville and USC as well as Oklahoma State and Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl.
While some of the headlines in bowl season are focused on who isn't playing, there are plenty of studs on the field to tap into in the player prop market, including the likes of Oklahoma State's Brennan Presley, who may have a big game against a patchwork Texas A&M secondary.
Best College Football Props Bets for Wednesday, December 27th
- Garrett Greene OVER 64.5 Rushing Yards
- Chris Bell OVER 45.5 Receiving Yards
- Brenan Presley OVER 60.5 Receiving Yards
Garrett Greene OVER 64.5 Rushing Yards
Mountaineers'Greene is an adept runner, the third leading rusher on the Mountaineers top 20 rushing offense in terms of rushing success rate, scampering for 632 yards on the year.
The Mountaineers are bottom 15 in passing plays per game as the team looks to avoid any dangerous passes from the sophomore signal caller (he only completed 54% of his passes this season) and it shows in his heavy rush numbers.
Greene has run for more than 100 yards three times this season and has run more than double-digit times eight times in 12 games. He draws a great matchup in the bowl game against North Carolina, who is outside the top 100 in EPA/Rush.
Given that North Carolina will be without its star quarterback Drake Maye, this could be a game dictated by the Mountaineers' ground game, and heavy usage for Greene.
Chris Bell OVER 45.5 Receiving Yards
Bell is set to play a bigger role in the Louisville offense with the team down No. 1 target Jamari Thrash, who caught 63 passes for 865 yards. Bell is the No. 2 option on the team, but way off of Thrash's usage, only 26 catches for 386 yards.
Somebody is going to have to fill into Thrash's role, and Bell is the best bet against a lackluster USC secondary that was 127th in EPA/Pass allowed.
Brenan Presley OVER 60.5 Receiving Yards
The team's leading receiver at 85 catches should have a field day against an Aggies secondary that is down both of its starting cornerbacks from during the season.
Texas A&M was outside the top 100 in explosive pass defense this season and now is starting a handful of backups on the back end. The Pokes have been aggressive in pushing the ball down the field, and the game-breaking speed of Presley should be on full display.
