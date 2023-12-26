BetSided Bowl Bash: Best College Football Prop Bets for Tuesday, December 26th
By Reed Wallach
Bowl season restarts on Tuesday following Christmas with a trifecta of postseason matchups to sink our teeth into.
You can head over to the Betsided Bowl Bash page to get full game previews for these three games, but this article is going to focus on three player props for the Tuesday slate, including Rice's backup quarterback AJ Padgett, who is being underrated against a vulnerable Texas State secondary.
Best College Football Prop Bets for December 26th Bowl Games
- Cole Kramer to Throw an Interception
- AJ Padgett OVER 226.5 Passing Yards
- Lawrence Arnold OVER 57.5 Receiving Yards
Cole Kramer to Throw an Interception
While I think Minnesota is going to try and limit the pass attempts for Kramer, I think it's a matter of time before he's turned over.
Kramer has passed the ball 14 times across 14 seasons and now will face a Bowling Green defense that has forced more turnovers than any team in the country. The defense is constantly hunting for the ball and I believe the lack of experience will hurt Kramer.
At + money I'm all over this prop.
AJ Padgett OVER 226.5 Passing Yards
Padgett has played plenty this season, three times, including two wins to finish the season, passing for 255 in the season finale against Florida Atlantic. Further, Padgett played in the bowl game last year for Rice, passing for 295 in a losing effort against Southern Mississippi.
This should be a plus matchup for the Owls passing game against Texas State, who is outside the top 120 in terms of EPA/Pass this season. The unit brings a ton of pressure, racking up 102 tackles for loss (second most in the country), but is 109th in explosive pass defense.
Further, Texas State is top 10 in terms of plays per minute, so there should be plenty of possessions in this game, giving Padgett plenty of opportunities to clear this mark.
Lawrence Arnold OVER 57.5 Receiving Yards
UNLV's pass defense has been a leaky faucet all season, outside the top 120 in EPA/Pass all season.
Arnold has been the deep ball for the Jayhawks this season, getting 30 of his 48 targets of 10 or more yards, and catching 73% of those passes. Arnold has only gone over this mark in two of these three down the stretch but has shown an ability to rip off big plays all season, going for 17 yards per catch.
Given the weakest part of the Rebels defense is in the secondary, Arnold can be ripe for a few big plays through the air and clear this total.
Track Reed's bets here!