BetSided Bowl Bash: Best Prop Bets for Saturday, December 30th Bowl Action
By Reed Wallach
Saturday's bowl action pits some of the best teams in the country in some of the most prestigious games.
Penn State and Ole Miss start the Saturday action in the Citrus Bowl in hopes of jump starting a College Football Playoff push next season with a strong postseason effort, will Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar put up a big performance? We'll break down his passing yards prop as well as Auburn's Payton Thorne passing yards prop in the Music City Bowl against Maryland.
Keep reading for our best prop bets on Saturday's bowl slate and if you plan on tailing, make sure to do it at Caesars Sportsbook, who are matching all new users first bets up to $1,000! Get started below!
Best Prop Bets for Saturday, December 30th Bowl Games
- Drew Allar UNDER 190.5 Passing Yards
- Payton Thorne OVER 165.5 Passing Yards
Drew Allar UNDER 190.5 Passing Yards
Allar struggled as a downfield passer all season, and I don't believe this Penn State offense is going to open up the playbook just yet in the final game of the season.
He averaged less than seven yards per pass attempt this season and passed for less than 200 yards in five of 12 games this season. This number is correctly lined, but I'll side with the under yet again as Penn State's offense isn't equipped to take the top off of a defense, bottom 10 in explosive pass offense this season.
Get more bowl bets for the Citrus Bowl here!
Payton Thorne OVER 165.5 Passing Yards
Thorne had his fair share of struggles in his first season in SEC play, but will face a familiar foe in Maryland from his time at Michigan State, and I expect him to have a big outing against a Maryland team that could be down as many as four cornerbacks that have played this season.
While Thorne's numbers show that he may struggle to get to this mark, he has cleared this number in three of 12 games, this matchup should set up well for the quarterback.
Auburn doesn't pass often, but when they do, they hit big plays, ranking 50th in explosive pass rate. Head coach Hugh Freeze has been fantastic in bowl games, winning five of six in his career, with unique play calling. I expect him to scheme up some deep passes in this one and take advantage of an inexperienced and undermanned Terps secondary.
Get all our Music City Bowl prop bets on Saturday afternoon here!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!