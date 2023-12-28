BetSided Bowl Bash: Best Prop Bets for Thursday, December 28th Bowl Action
By Reed Wallach
Bowl action rolls on this Thursday with a handful of marquee matchups, headlined by Oklahoma and Arizona meeting in the Alamo Bowl.
We have you covered with angles on every bowl game on Thursday which you can find here, but below you'll find three of our favorite player props for the slate to give you plenty of action all day long. Keep reading to find out how we're targeting first-time starter Jackson Arnold of Oklahoma as well as Boston College's Thomas Castellanos and Kansas State's DJ Giddens.
Best Prop Bets for College Football Bowl Games Thursday, December 28th
- Thomas Castellanos UNDER 175.5 Passing Yards
- DJ Giddens UNDER 107.5 Rushing Yards
- Jackson Arnold Anytime Touchdown Scorer
Thomas Castellanos UNDER 175.5 Passing Yards
The forecast in Boston is looking grim for the Fenway Bowl, with a 75% chance of rain on Thursday afternoon with more than 15 miles per hour of wind, which should lead to a ground-heavy script from both SMU and Boston College.
Castellanos jump-started BC's bowl campaign with his dynamic play, but he is still an incredibly green passer. The UCF transfer ran the ball more than half the amount of times he passed it, in which he completed only 57% of his passes with a 15-13 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
He went under this mark in his last five games this season and I'm not bullish that he will exceed expectations on Thursday given that he'll be playing SMU's secondary that is top 10 in EPA/Pass this season.
Everything is shaping up for Castellanos to be more of a runner in the Fenway Bowl.
DJ Giddens UNDER 107.5 Rushing Yards
The Wolfpack have an elite defense, especially against the run, 20th in defensive line yards and 33rd in yards per carry allowed and I believe that Giddens ends up being factored out of the game script.
This number is lined so high after Giddens finished the season with three straight games of 100 yards or more, but all of those were against defenses that were outside the top 40 in EPA/Rush. NC State will be the most capable rush defense he has seen of late, ranking inside the top 20, and the lack of passing game prowess with Johnson under center should lead to more attention on the ground game.
There are too many factors to trust Giddens to get to his recent average mark, especially given that the team is turning to a run-first freshman quarterback in Avery Johnson who may end up with more volume.
Jackson Arnold Anytime Touchdown Scorer
Jackson Arnold is a very likely touchdown scorer in a game with a total in the high 50's's and his ability to use his legs in the little action we have seen of him this season. At + money, I'm interested in taking a stab at the OU starting QB given that the Sooners are a below-average rushing team.
Arnold has appeared in five games this season and has ran the ball 20 times for 78 yards including a touchdown.
The Sooners are set to be down both of its starting tackles so Arnold could escape the pocket early and often in this one as he looks to extend plays with his legs. Given that we haven't seen all that many reps from the highly touted recruit, we do know he can run, and I'll pounce on it.
