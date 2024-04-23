Betting Market Indicates Kawhi Leonard Will Play in Mavericks vs. Clippers Game 2
The spread for the Dallas Mavericks-Los Angeles Clippers matchup is one the move after Kawhi Leonard attending shootaround.
By Peter Dewey
The Los Angeles Clippers may be getting Kawhi Leonard back in the lineup on Tuesday night, as he was present at the team's shootaround.
While this doesn't officially mean that Leonard will suit up, Vegas has already begun to adjust things for the Clippers' matchup with the Dallas Mavericks tonight.
Dallas had opened as a road favorite, but now the Clippers are favored in the latest odds:
Mavericks vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
After opening as 2.5-point home underdogs in Game 2, the Clippers are now favored to beat Dallas )(one-point favorites) on Tuesday night.
This move is undoubtedly due to Leonard's presence at shootaround, and it's a sign that oddsmakers expect him to play in this matchup.
As of now, Leonard is still listed as questionable by the Clippers due to the inflammation in his knee that cause him to miss Game 1 and the end of the regular season.
The Clippers were also underdogs in Game 1, but they won that matchup outright to take a 1-0 series lead. So far in the playoffs, home teams have not lost, going 11-0 through the first three days of action.
