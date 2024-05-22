Betting Odds Leak for Potential NBA Finals Matchups (Boston Heavily Favored in Either NBA Finals Series)
By Reed Wallach
The conference finals round is already underway, but people are already clamoring for the NBA Finals with just four teams remaining.
DraftKings Sportsbook has dropped odds for potential NBA Finals matchups with only four teams remaining in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, and predictably the odds are skewed towards Boston.
The series prices do reflect the outright winner market, with the Celtics favored in any potential matchup against the Timberwolves or Mavericks and the Pacers big underdogs in either matchup if the team were to make the NBA Finals.
Below, you’ll find the current series prices for each projected series.
Timberwolves vs. Celtics NBA Finals Series Odds
- Timberwolves: +195
- Celtics: -235
The most likely projected NBA Finals matchup, the Celtics would be a considerable favorite with home court advantage. Boston, as of the listed odds, would be 70% implied to win the NBA title in the most likely series against the top defense in the NBA.
Mavericks vs. Celtics NBA Finals Series Odds
- Mavericks: +230
- Celtics: -280
The Celtics would be bigger favorites against the Mavericks, translating to 73.6% implied, given the odds. Dallas may have the best player remaining in the postseason, Luka Doncic, but the Celtics depth and personnel to guard Doncic with home court are justifying this price tag.
Pacers vs. Timberwolves NBA Finals Series Odds
- Pacers: +290
- Timberwolves: -370
If the Pacers advance as +1000 underdogs in the Eastern Conference Finals, the team would be big underdogs in a third straight series in the NBA Finals. Indiana wouldn’t have homecourt yet again, and would face the best defense in the NBA in the Timberwolves, who would translate to a 78.7% implied probability.
Pacers vs. Mavericks NBA Finals Series Odds
- Pacers: +245
- Mavericks: -300
The Pacers would get a little more credit against the Mavericks, but would still be big underdogs in a hypothetical Finals matchup between both underdogs in the conference finals. Dallas would have a 75% of winning its second NBA title in a series against the Pacers, given the listed odds.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.