Betting on Team Europe is a No-Brainer at 2023 Ryder Cup
Breaking down why you should bet on Team Europe to win the 2023 Ryder Cup.
It's time for one of the best sporting events in the world, the Ryder Cup!
Team USA and Team Europe will square-off in a much anticipated event as Europe tries to rebound after a blowout, 19-9 loss in 2021. This time, the Ryder Cup will return to Europe as its set to be hosted at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Italy.
Let's take a peak at the odds and then I'll break down why you should be betting on Team Europe to get the job done.
Ryder Cup odds
Bet on Team Europe to win 2023 Ryder Cup
Make no mistake about it. This version of Team USA is nowhere near what it was two years ago when they won at Whistling Straits in dominating fashion.
Their roster itself has some holes in it. For example, Brian Harman being on the team may hurt them. Sure, he won the Open Championship and played some solid golf this season, but if didn't receive as many Ryder Cup points as he did by winning the Open, he wouldn't be on this roster.
Then there's one golfer who was a captain's pick that shouldn't have been; Justin Thomas. He has the major championship history and experience competing at the Ryder Cup, but he is coming off his worst season of his career where he finished just 71st in the FedEx Cup standings.
Then, there's Scottie Scheffler. The No. 1 ranked player in the world certainly hasn't been living up to his title lately. His putting has been abysmal for the past four months, and missing short putts is going to kill a team in a Ryder Cup format.
As a whole, the Americans aren't peaking at the right time, while the Europeans are doing exactly that.
Viktor Hovland is coming off a Tour Championship victory, Rory McIlroy is being Rory McIlroy, and even some of the golfers who make up the bottom half of their roster, like Ludvig Aberg, have been playing fantastic golf. Aberg got his first win on the DP World Tour earlier this month, and has already established himself as one of the best drivers of the golf ball in the world.
Then, as a final cherry on top, let's remember that the Americans haven't won in Europe since 1993. There's something about those European courses and their fans that have made the Americans struggle whenever the event is hosted across the pond.
Despite everything I listed, Team Europe is still a significant underdog in this event. I think betting on the Europeans is a no-brainer of a bet.
