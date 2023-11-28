Betting Tips for NFL Week 13 (Top 3 Strategies to Follow)
Follow these three strategies to help improve your chances of winning money betting on the NFL.
Week 13 of the NFL season is here and if you've had a rough season when it comes to your bets and you're looking for some tips and strategies to follow to help increase your chances of winning some money, you've come to the right place.
I'm going to break down three strategies you can use when placing your bets this week.
If you want my best bet for every game on the Week 13 slate, you can find them in the latest edition of the Road to 272 Bets here.
Let's dive into my top tips for betting on Week 13 of the NFL season.
3 Strategies for Betting Week 13 of the NFL Season
1) Look past wins and losses when deciding who to bet on
If betting on sports was as easy as betting on good teams and betting against bad teams, we'd all be rich.
Remember, we aren't just betting on teams to win, point spreads are important and theoretically make betting on games a 50/50 coin flip. So, instead of just betting on the team that you think is "better", I'd encourage you to look a little bit deeper.
One of my favorite things to do is check out where teams rank in several different stats. Teamrankings.com is a great resource if you want to dabble in this area. You might be surprised to find out that some teams may not rank as high in key stats as you may think, and vice versa.
2) Stop betting on parlays
Sure, parlays are extremely fun. There is usually very little risk with the potential of a big payout.
I hate to be a buzz kill, but over the long term they have been proven to be a losing strategy. Even if you win one on occasion, you'll be down money over the long term due to the amount of them you've lost. Professional bettors very rarely play parlays and sportsbooks have shown their biggest profit comes from parlay bets.
Instead, try to stick to straight bets to increase your liklihood of ending the week up money. If you want to bet on parlays regardless, try to stick to betting only a small portion of what you'd wager on a single straight bet.
1) Make sure you're getting the best odds possible
The number one easiest way to help be profitable when betting on the NFL is making sure you're getting the best odds possible. Each sportsbooks will vary slightly in the odds, spreads, and totals they have set for each game. It may not make like a huge difference, but those small advantages you get on each bet build up in a big way over time.
