Betting Trend Reveals Wild Card Underdogs Record in Divisional Round is Shockingly Bad
By Reed Wallach
Sometimes as bettors its tough for us to ignore the team with all the "momentum."
On Wild Card weekend, we saw three underdogs win outright en route to a surprising run to the Divisional Round. The Houston Texans, Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccanneers all won outright to advance, and now are receiving a ton of action ahead of more difficult competition in the Divisional Round.
However, it's been a fool's errand to trust the underdogs to come through for a second straight week.
From Evan Abrams of The Action Network, teams that won on Wild Card weekend typically flame out the following weekend.
Teams to win as an underdog in the Wild Card round are 7-25 SU and 15-17 ATS in the Divisional Round over the past 20 years. Since 2011, those teams are 2-17 SU and 9-10 ATS.
The against the spread mark isn't so bad, but the real key mark is how few underdogs have kept it rolling into the Divisional Round as the teams face higher seeds and in some cases a second straight road game.
Here are the updated betting markets for the three games that fit this betting trend.
Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens Odds, Spread and Total
Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers Odds, Spread and Total
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions Odds, Spread and Total
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.