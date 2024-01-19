Betting Trend Says Be Wary of Betting NFL Playoffs Teams Off Bye
NFL teams coming off a bye week have struggled covering the spread in the NFL playoffs over the last 20 years.
By Peter Dewey
The San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens are coming off a bye week last week ahead of the NFL's divisional round action on Saturday.
While getting the No. 1 seed and home field is important, the bye week hasn't exactly always led to team success -- especially when covering the spread.
Now, there is just one team that gets a bye in each conference, but it used to be multiple, and the results for teams covering haven't changed. Since 2003, teams off a bye in the divisional round are just 32-42-1 against the spread.
The 49ers and Ravens are both heavily favored in their matchups this Saturday, but should bettors look to fade them -- at least against the spread -- in those games?
Texans vs. Ravens Odds, Spread and Total
There certainly is an argument for the Houston Texans to cover here, as the team is 7-3 ATS as an underdog on the season, including 4-1 ATS as a road dog.
Baltimore did beat the Texans by 16 back in Week 1, but CJ Stroud and company are a much different team at this point in the season. It could be a lot to ask to lay this many points. with the Ravens in a playoff game.
Packers vs. 49ers Odds, Spread and Total
The Green Bay Packers have also been solid as underdogs this season, covering the spread in seven of their 11 games as dogs. Plus, the 49ers are just 3-5 against the spread when favored at home this season.
Even though the Ravens and 49ers may win -- and are heavily favored to do so -- don't just blindly bet them to cover this week.
If you want to bet on the NFL playoff action this weekend, there's a way to come out a winner regardless of what happens!
New users that sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook with the link below will instantly receive $150 in bonus bets if they deposit and wager $5 on any game!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.