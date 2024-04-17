Bettor Could Win $1.7 MILLION if Thunder Win the NBA Finals This Season
One bettors is hoping that the Oklahoma City Thunder can win the NBA Finals to cash a massive champions parlay.
By Peter Dewey
The Oklahoma City Thunder are still waiting for their matchup in the first round of the playoffs, but one bettor needs them to go much further than the first round to cash in on an insane parlay.
One bettor at DraftKings Sportsbook could win $1.7 million if the Thunder end up winning the NBA Finals as part of a championship parlay. The bettor predicted the World Series winner (Texas Rangers) and Super Bowl winner (Kansas City Chiefs) already, and the Thunder are the final piece of the puzzle.
Oklahoma City is now +1600 to win the NBA Finals at DraftKings -- the team opened the season at +8500 odds -- as it earned the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. The Thunder may have dodged a bullet in the play-in tournament as well.
Not only did the Los Angeles Lakers earn the No. 7 seed, setting up a first-round matchup with the Denver Nuggets, but the Golden State Warriors were eliminated by the Sacramento Kings in the No. 9 vs. No. 10 game.
Why is that big? Now, the Thunder will face the winner of the Kings (who are down Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter) and Pelicans (who could be down Zion Williamson) matchup in the first round. Williamson injured his hamstring in Tuesday's loss to the Lakers.
Can OKC win the title and help this bettor cash in on the pick of a lifetime?
Thunder NBA Championship Odds
I don't mind a future on the Thunder entering the playoffs, but the team is one of the youngest No. 1 seeds of all time, and it lacks a lot of playoff experience.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a legit MVP candidate, but youngsters like Chet Holmgren, Josh Giddey, and Jalen Williams will need to step up in a big way in their first playoff action.
Avoiding the Nuggets until the Conference Finals (if OKC can get there) is huge, but this bettor still has a long way to go before they can feel good about the chances of this bet cashing this postseason.
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets!
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.