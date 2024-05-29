Bettor Could Win Nearly $10,000 if Mavericks Win Western Conference Finals
By Reed Wallach
As the NBA Playoffs draw closer to the Finals, big futures bets are on the line, like this one below.
At the end of the regular season, April 10 to be exact, a bettor at FanDuel Sportsbook wagered on the exact NBA Finals matchup to be the Boston Celtics vs. the Dallas Mavericks.
The Celtics, who were the top seed at the time of the bet, cruised through the Eastern Conference Playoffs and are into the Finals. The Mavericks, who are the No. 5 seed, are one game away from cashing this ticket.
Dallas had a trickier path to this point, winning as the lower seed twice and now leading a third straight team 3-1 in the Minnesota Timberwolves, but the team couldn’t close out Minnesota on its homecourt on Tuesday, sending the series back to the Target Center for Thursday’s Game 5.
Despite the loss, the Mavericks are still viewed as massive favorites to advance to the Finals. No team has ever erased a 3-0 deficit, which the T’Wolves are trying to do.
Below, you’ll find the updated series price for the Western Conference Finals with Minnesota having a chance to do the unthinkable, with a Game 7 looming at home.
2024 Western Conference Finals Series Odds
- Timberwolves: +450
- Mavericks: -600
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.