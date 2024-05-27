Bettor Counting on Rangers, Oilers to Cash Out Big Parlay for Nearly $100K
By Reed Wallach
Sports betting always provides interesting opportunities to profit, and sometimes it’s the random ones that lead to big paydays.
This sports bettor at FanDuel Sportsbook is in line for a massive payday if both the Edmonton Oilers and New York Rangers advance to the Stanley Cup Finals, parlaying those two teams with a pair of already chased golf outrights to make a long odds futures parlay.
The bet, a $24.43 four-leg parlay, will payout over $91,000 if the Rangers and Oilers advance to the Stanley Cup Finals.
This bet was placed while both teams were in the postseason, but still had modest odds to advance out of its respective conferences. In order to get longer odds, this bettor added a pair of golf outrights, Scottie Scheffler at the Masters and Billy Horschel at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Both teams have work to do to make the Stanley Cup Finals, with the Oilers tied with the Stars in the Western Conference Finals at one game a piece and the Rangers leading the Panthers 2-1 in the Eastern Conference Finals.
Currently, the Oilers are -110 to win the series while the Rangers are -160 following a thrilling overtime victory in Florida on Sunday afternoon.
This bettor has a lot of work to do to cash this bet, starting Monday night with a home game against the Stars in Game 3, but the payday is quite massive!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.