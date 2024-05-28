Bettor Makes Hilarious Wager on Dallas Cowboys to Have Winless Season
By Reed Wallach
As the offseason carries on in the NFL, more betting markets continue to be opened up, and sports bettors are weighing in.
One hilarious bet comes from DraftKings Sportsbook, which is offering a market on teams to go 0-17. A bettor at DK bet on the Dallas Cowboys to go winless in 2024 amidst contract controversy for quarterback Dak Prescott.
At +10000, this bet would net $1,000 if the Cowboys do go winless in 2024. Currently, Dallas has the fourth longest odds behind the Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. For any team to go winless, the odds are +1000.
The Cowboys, who open in Week 1 at the Cleveland Browns as one point underdogs, are projected to win double digit games with a win total of 10.5 with slight juice towards the under. So, this bettor is taking a serious flier on the Cowboys really falling apart.
The Cowboys did have a winless season, way back in 1960 at 0-11-1, but there have been only two since the NFL expanded its schedule to 16 games with the 2008 Lions and 2017 Browns. In the 2022 season, the NFL added a 17th game.
Below you'll find the odds for the Cowboys in several main markets in the NFL heading into the 2024 season from DraftKings.
Dallas Cowboys NFL Season Long Futures Odds
Cowboys Regular Season Win Total
- 10.5 Wins (Over +115/Under -135)
Cowboys Odds to Win NFC East
- Cowboys: +130
Cowboys Odds to be No. 1 Seed in NFC
- Cowboys: +700
Cowboys Odds to Win Super Bowl
- Cowboys: +1700
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.