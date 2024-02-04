Bettor Places Gigantic Wager on Chiefs Running Back's Super MVP Odds
We're officially one week away from Super Bowl Sunday and the big bets continue to roll in across the country.
The latest big bet is one that was placed on Super Bowl MVP. No, it wasn't Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Brock Purdy, or Christian McCaffrey. The bet was on the Chiefs' second-year running back, Isiah Pacheco.
Isiah Pacheco Super Bowl MVP Bet
The bettor at DraftKings Sportsbook placed a $25,000 wager on Pacheco to be named Super Bowl MVP at 40/1 odds. The wager, if it wins, would win the bettor $1 million.
Isiah Pacheco MVP odds
If Isiah Pacheco is able to achieve the feat of being named MVP of the game, he's break a 25 year-old streak of no running backs winning the award. The last running back to do it was Terrell Davis at Super Bowl 32. He was named the MVP of the game when he and the Denver Broncos defeated the Green bay Packers by a final score of 31-24.
He ran the ball 30 times for 157 yards and three touchdowns in that game.
Despite the long streak of running backs not winning this award, I don't hate this bet. Sure, Mahomes is the obvious choice and Kelce is second on that list, but the Chiefs' easiest path to victory in this game may be running the football.
San Francisco has struggled to stop the run at times this season, ranking 21st in opponent yards per carry. Let's also consider Pacheco's work load. He ran the ball 24 times in two of the Chiefs' three playoff games, so he is certainly not used sparingly.
I personally wouldn't bet $25k on it, but there's worse bets out there to place.
