Bettor Places Huge Longshot Bet on 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk
One bettor placed a crazy longshot wager for this year's Super Bowl MVP.
By Peter Dewey
It's officially the time of year where some of the wagers on the Super Bowl get a little crazy.
So, why not a wager on a Super Bowl MVP at a position that has won the award just one time in 57? One bettor thinks it could happen in this season's Super Bowl matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.
The bettor placed a $140 wager on San Francisco fullback Kyle Juszczyk to win Super Bowl MVP -- a bet that would pay out over $100K at +75000 odds. If Juszczyk wins the award, he'd become the first fullback since Larry Csonka in Super Bowl VIII to win MVP.
History repeating itself 50 years later?
It's highly unlikely, as Juszczyk may not be invovled enough on offense to capture the award, but he could end up finding the end zone a time or two to justify him as a contender.
Here's a look at the latest odds to win Super Bowl MVP on Sunday:
Super Bowl 58 MVP Odds
Kyle Juszczyk Super Bowl MVP Odds
So far this postseason, Juszczyk hasn't had a major role in the San Francisco offense. He did not record a carry or catch against the Green Bay Packers, playing in just 41 percent of the team's offensive snaps.
That number increased in the NFC Championship Game, as he played in 61 percent of the team's snaps, carrying the ball once for three yards. He also added two catches for 33 yards against the Detroit Lions.
While that's a solid game for Juszczyk, it's not enough to win him Super Bowl MVP. I think the only real path to this bet hitting is going to come if Christian McCaffrey gets hurt and Kyle Shanahan turns to Juszczyk as the main option out of the backfield -- which is highly unlikely.
Still, this is a fun dart throw to root for on Super Bowl Sunday.
