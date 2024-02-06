Bettor Places Massive Wager on 49ers Defensive Player to Win Super Bowl MVP
One bettor at Caesars wagered $2,000 on Chase Young to be the Super Bowl MVP.
It wouldn’t be Super Bowl week without massive longshot wagers.
One hopeful bettor at Caesars Sportsbook bet $2K on Chase Young to win MVP at +30000 odds.
There is truly no better feeling than seeing that potential payout after placing an outlandish bet. In this case it would be a $600K payday if somehow the defensive end won the award.
If Young is going to win the award he will need to put in a much better effort than he did on this Jahmyr Gibbs’ touchdown in the NFC Championship game.
Chase Young Super Bowl MVP Odds
Young hasn’t exactly lit the world on fire since making the move from Washington to San Francisco. He has tallied 2.5 sacks and 16 tackles in nine games with the Niners.
He has yet to record a sack in the postseason and more importantly for this bettor, he has zero forced fumbles on the season, which would be a necessary key to winning Super Bowl MVP as a defensive lineman.
It’s not an entirely unprecedented possibility. We have seen two defenders win the award over the last 20 Super Bowls played.
Most recently a dominant performance by Von Miller and a lackluster effort by Peyton Manning (141 yards passing, 0 TDs and 1 INT) was enough to secure the prestigious honor. Miller had six tackles, 2.5 sacks, tw forced fumbles and one pass defended.
The Niners have so many offensive weapons it’s tough to see a path for the former Ohio State standout, but in the wise words of Lloyd Christmas:
