Bettor Places Massive Wager on Aaron Rodgers to Win NFL MVP in 2024
By Reed Wallach
The New York Jets hype train continues to roll in.
The Jets 2023 season was practically finished on the first drive of the year when Aaron Rodgers ruptured his Achiles tendon, but the team has continued to showcase an emerging young core and an elite defense. Now, with Rodgers expected to be back for this season, many are naming the Jets amongst AFC contenders, and betting on the former MVP to return to his elite level.
Rodgers nearly returned last season from his Achilles injury, but the team shut it down ahead of the final weeks of the year, making sure he would be ready for the 2024 season.
The four-time NFL MVP will enter with lofty expectations as the team has a budding group of skill position players, including former Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson and stud running back Breece Hall, as well as first round pick Olu Fashanu helping on the offensive line that should be vastly improved in 2024.
This one bettor is banking on the Jets making good on its hype that has been present with the team since Gang Green traded for Rodgers. If the Jets are able to live up to the hype and compete in the crowded AFC, MVP notoriety will follow with it.
Well, we know who is counting on it, and it's this Caesars Sportsbook bettor!
Get the full list of 2024 NFL MVP odds below, where Rodgers is viewed as a contender to win the award.
2024 NFL MVP odds
