Bettor Places Massive Wager on Duke to Win March Madness
One bettor wagered over $20K on the Duke Blue Devils to cut down the nets in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
By Peter Dewey
One bettor is extremely confident in the Duke Blue Devils entering the 2024 NCAA Tournament, as they placed a $21,500 wager on Duke to win it at all at +2800 odds.
The Blue Devils, who earned the No. 4 seed in the South Region, are coming into the NCAA Tournament off of losses to UNC and NC State to close out their season and conference tournament.
This bettor could net a massive payout if Duke wins, but the team has a tough road in the South Region with teams like Houston, Kentucky a,nd Marquette all also in the region. Do the Blue Devils have it in them to win the NCAA Tournament and net this bettor a six-figure payout?
Duke Blue Devils Odds to Win National Championship
Duke enters the 2024 NCAA Tournament at +3000 to win it all. The team has an implied probability of 3.23 percent to be crowned the national champion this season.
The Blue Devils match up with Vermont in the first round as 11.5-point favorites. Oddsmakers certainly expect the team to advance past the opening round, but can it go all the way?
Can Duke Win the NCAA Tournament?
I have some bad news for this bettor -- and Duke fans -- when it comes to the NCAA Tournament.
It stems from Duke's opening loss in the ACC Tournament, which may not seem like a big deal since the team still ended up with a No. 4 seed.
However, there has never been a team that has won a national championship after losing its first game in the conference tournament. So, the Blue Devils would have to make history to win it all this season.
Still, the team is loaded with talent, including Kyle Filipowski, Jared McCain, Tyrese Proctor, and veteran guard Jeremy Roach. If you believe in the Blue Devils like this bettor, this is likely the best price that you'll be able to bet them at all tournaments.
