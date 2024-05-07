Beware of Longshot Bet on Nuggets, Teams Down 0-2 Have Little Chance of Coming Back in NBA History
By Reed Wallach
The Nuggets have been out-classed through two games in its second-round series against the Timberwolves, and history doesn't look too kind on teams down 0-2 in the postseason.
Teams like the Nuggets, facing 0-2 deficits in the postseason, have been eliminated in 93% of instances that it happens, not a promising number for the defending champions as the team is fresh off a 106-80 loss on its home court to the Timberwolves.
According to Land of Basketball, 421 teams that have gone up 2-0 have closed the series out with only 33 rallying to win and advance. The most recent example of a team coming back was the Golden State Warriors in the first round of last year's first-round series against the Sacramento Kings.
However, Denver is in an even more rare set of circumstances as the team went down 0-2 at home.
Technically, the number (which is part of the larger data set) is greater for teams that have recovered from down 0-2 after losing both at home, 17%, likely because the team had a better record if the team had home court advantage.
Oddsmakers are giving Denver a puncher's chance, albeit not much. The team is +475 to come back and advance past Minnesota, which translates to a 17.39% chance, similar to what history would say for this situation.
Denver has its hands full with the Timberwolves' league-best defense and emerging superstar Anthony Edwards, how will Nikola Jokic and the defending champs respond?
Here's the updated series price for the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves series ahead of Game 3 on Friday.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Series Odds
