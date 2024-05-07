Teams trailing 0-2 & going on road (like Nuggets currently) are 5-24, when excluding the 2020 Bubble.



Wins were by:

- 2021 Clippers (1st Round vs Mavericks)

- 2017 Celtics (1st Round vs Bulls)

- 2005 Mavericks (1st Round vs Rockets)

- 1994 Rockets (Conf Semis vs Suns)

- 1969…